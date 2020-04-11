“If I Love You” Introduces 3 Men Who Can Draw Different Types Of Love With Lee Bo Young

Lee Bo Young will have some chemistry with her male co-stars Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Tae Sung, and Kim Young Hoon in the upcoming tvN drama “When Love Comes.”

“If I Love You” will tell the love story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who they both fell in love with in college, then reunite many years later. GOT7 Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will play characters while they are young, while Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young will take on the role after the characters join the forties.

First of all, Yoo Ji Tae plays Han Jae Hyun now, who has become a cool businessman who compromises with reality. One day, Yoon Ji Soo reappears in front of him, making a crack at a solid life. She will bring back memories of her life and cause her to remember her past. Yoo Ji Tae will make a quick heart by describing his love of destiny with a different depth.

Lee Tae Sung main Joo Young Woo, a man who thinks with Yoon Ji Soo and long her eyes. He was always close to her, and when he was satisfied with the return of his first love, he could do nothing. Lee Tae Sung will make cry from the audience by playing guys who have compassion for suffering love.

On the other hand, Kim Young Hoon, who is Yoon Ji Soo’s ex-wife and Lee Se Hoon’s lawyer, shows the reverse love. He did everything he could to win hearts, but he was always dangerous, as well as causing friction in his relationship. The role will inject a different kind of tension into the drama as she shares the hidden love behind the conflict.

“If My Love Is My Love” is set to premiere on April 25 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Check out the latest teaser here!

