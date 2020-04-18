“If I Love You” Talk about Chemicals + Shows Why In Drama

The cast and crew of “When I Love My Love” have previewed the chemistry and shared their excitement for the drama!

On April 17, tvN’s “When I Loved My Love” online press conference featuring Production Director (PD) Son Jung Hyun and lead actors Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Young, Jinyoung GOT7, and Jeon So Nee.

The drama tells of a young couple reuniting in adulthood after everything has changed. Thinking back to when you were young, you could send you one last love letter. Yoo Ji Tae will play Jae Hyun and Lee Bo Young will play Ji Soo. Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will play younger partners, respectively.

About the reasons for starring in the play, Yoo Ji Tae show, “Influence script I strong. When you read the script, I was shocked because it can have emotions that much. Finding the emotion that can be inhaled by two men at the age of two decades and form. Because you think, I want to watching this drama, I chose it in this movie. “

Jinyoung, who plays Yoo Ji Tae himself, explains how he likes veteran actors. She explains, “One thing I do is almost like her voice. That’s why I’m trying to be better. Because we have such a big difference, I’m almost relieved that we won’t meet in the drama,” laughs.

He added, “Because I was also promoting as a singer, I didn’t think I would be doing another show shortly thereafter” She was Psychometric. “I’m thankful for this wonderful opportunity. Although I still have enough experience as an actor, I want to continue pursuing great projects and enjoying my experience.”

Jinyoung also indicates, “At first, I played many characters are appealing, it becomes difficult to reflect the character seriously at this time. This may be difficult to conduct during that time daklampahi. Actor senior tells you that only the background has changed, but the way of life they had, I it feels like something. “

About working with Jeon So Nee, Jinyoung comments, “The chemistry with Jeon So Nee is great. Out of 100, I score 90.” Jeon Dadi Nee replied, “I’ve been through a lot. When I first read the script, I was surprised, in a positive way. For the first time, I almost forgot what I had prepared after watching an actor who was opposed to me. This makes me very grateful to have worked with this actor. “

Lee Bo Young, who starred in the first drama two years after “Mother,” comments, “I really enjoyed reading the script. As soon as I read it, I thought there was something I wanted to do. Ji Soo was charismatic and wonderful, so I thought of her as my favorite character. I have to portray him well. “

The PD talked about Lee Bo Young’s dismissal, pointing out, “Honestly, Lee Bo Young was not on the list. When we were in the cast, Lee Bo Young was in treatment. We learned that she was in a lot of scripts. we thought of sending one of us. Today we sent four scripts, he read and chased, filled with emotion. The next day, he said he was going to perform in the drama. “

Jeon So Nee points out, “Being able to adjust every day makes me very happy. I hope the audience will enjoy applying for the past. I really hope they find it more expensive now.”

When asked a message what you want in the drama, the PD said, “Although all people have the dark, everybody may have a prime. Not trapped in the past or worries about the future, may be able to show that the exact time of each person living now is the best time. “

“When I Love You Blossoms” premieres April 25 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

