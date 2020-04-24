“If it were today, we would not lift the restrictions,” warns Holohan.

Public health officials have said there is no certainty that the restrictions will be relaxed next month, despite a series of positive data indicating “significant suppression” of the growth of the Covid-19 virus.

Speaking last night, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan, cautioned against complacency and highlighted data from cell phones and seismic sensors that suggested increased activity or “slipping” of compliance.

Dr. Holohan said he understands public frustration, however “it would actually take very little to lose the good work we have done.”

He said that while people may think that Ireland is on “a path to loosening measures on May 5, it is not. If the decision were to be made today, we would not advise that the restrictions in place be relaxed, “he said.

“It is really important that people do not anticipate what will happen on May 5. It is not certain that this is the position in which we will be.”

The data we received this afternoon shows an increase in driving, walking and public transit habits among those who have used Apple devices in recent days.

However, we also know from @TIITraffic that car traffic along the national road network is a fraction of what it normally is. pic.twitter.com/85T6v2QlPs

He spoke as he reported the deaths of 28 others who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, along with a significant increase in the number of diagnosed cases from 936. This brought the number of laboratory-confirmed deaths to 794 and number of confirmed cases at 17,607.

“Significant removal”

Ministry of Health data indicates that the spread of the disease has slowed through a variety of measures. Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Response Team (NPHET) epidemiological modeling group, said that there had been “a very significant suppression of the growth of Covid-19.” . . in Ireland monitored against the various indicators that you could use ”.

The reproduction rate of the virus, the so-called R0 number, is between 0.5 and 0.8, which means that on average, each infected person transmits the virus to less than another person.

However, discussing the potential growth of this measure if the measures were relaxed, he said that an R number of 1.6 would see “a dangerous peak in cases, perhaps up to 1000 per week”.

Meanwhile, tougher measures are expected for passengers arriving in the state. Travelers will be screened to ensure they isolate themselves as part of new measures that will be announced soon, Health Minister Simon Harris said on Thursday. This would involve “more than just believing a person in the word that they are following isolation restrictions,” he said.

Lack of transparency

The Dáil has also been informed that the Leaving Cert exams will start on July 29. However, Education Minister Joe McHugh said the government is considering all eventualities, including predictive testing.

Earlier, opposition party leaders criticized the government for what they claimed to be a lack of transparency, and raised questions about who controls decision-making.

Labor party leader Alan Kelly questioned the composition of the NPHET, which he said has grown considerably since its convening in January, with 11 subgroups. He asked if the government had approved this: “To whom is the NPHET accountable? Who makes the final decisions? “

Fianna Fáil chief Micheál Martin said that “too often there is a sense of resistance to being outspoken about the problems until the solution is found”.