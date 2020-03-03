if-kyle-hendricks-is-in-shadows-on-cubs-workers,-he-shrugs-it-off-and-‘comes-out-and-specials-for-us’

MESA, Ariz. – Jon Lester, the most adorned pitcher in the Cubs’ rotation, has information for anybody who thinks the selection for Opening Day starter is a two-gentleman proposition.

Requested if he would be amazed to see Yu Darvish get the nod in excess of him, Lester swiftly additional the name nobody else was chatting about.

“It would not surprise me to see him or Kyle,” Lester claimed. “I assume Kyle’s been sneaky, in all probability a person of our very best pitchers, if not the most effective pitcher seriously considering that I have been right here.”

Lester’s suitable about Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks’ three.14 career Period is by significantly the best vocation mark among the all the starters on the roster. His 3.46 Era past calendar year also led the setting up employees by a important margin (Cole Hamels was following at 3.81).

“He sort of lays in the shadows and arrives out and discounts for us,” Lester claimed of the understated, often forgotten Hendricks.

Hendricks, who retired all nine batters he confronted in Monday’s spring coaching match in opposition to the Angels, doesn’t have Darvish’s velocity or pure things, doesn’t have lefty Lester’s cutter and 5 All-Star picks.

But in 5½ several years in the large leagues, Hendricks has been remarkably reliable, pitching with command, transforming speeds off an 87-mph fastball, earning Video game 1 playoff starts and Activity seven World Series begins.

He even has the four-calendar year, $55.5 million agreement extension that starts off this year.

But Opening Working day?

“It would be awesome just one working day to get it,” reported Hendricks, who was so effective Monday, he experienced to toss additional pitches in the bullpen just to attain his focus on range. “It’s just 1 of these factors to say that you had an Opening Day commence. But that’s actually all it would necessarily mean for me.”

Lester has eight, which include 4 with the Cubs. Darvish has a single, with Texas.

“Everybody appreciates it surely is an honor, and I hope Yu will get it,” Hendricks reported. “He pitched so properly at the finish of last yr.”

If Hendricks was overshadowed by the likes of Jake Arrieta and Jon Lester when he broke into the majors, he said he does not sense that way any more.

“And I really don’t fret about that,” mentioned the 2016 Period champ. “The self confidence they have in me, [manager David Ross], every person in this group – I come to feel so safe and relaxed here.

“My focus is to do what I want to do for this workforce and be dependable and be there at the conclusion,” he included. “Our target is always at the stop of the calendar year, exactly where we’re heading to be. Those people are the games you want the ball in. Getting off to a hot start’s going to be substantial for us. But we have so numerous men with unbelievable stuff on this staff that can just take that ball every time.”