If necessary, Raab replaces Boris Johnson in the intensive care unit

Downing Street said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab “replaced as needed” when Boris Johnson is in intensive care.

The prime minister was admitted to the hospital of St. Thomas in London on Sunday evening after suffering from “persistent coronavirus symptoms.” On March 27, he obtained a positive result for the presence of the virus and was under intensive care today.

Spokesman number 10 said: “From Sunday evening, the prime minister was under the care of doctors in the hospital of St. Thomas in London after receiving him with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

“During this afternoon, the prime minister’s condition deteriorated and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the first Secretary of State, to replace him if necessary.

“The Prime Minister receives excellent care and thanks to all NHS employees for their hard work and dedication.”

Johnson is understood to be conscious and has been transferred to the ICU “as a precautionary measure” if it required ventilation to aid recovery.

Today, Raab led the government’s daily press conference and reported positively about the state of the prime minister, maintaining that he was in contact with colleagues from the ministry and was in a good mood.

