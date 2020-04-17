If Pop Stars Were Planets in Our Solar System!

Pop stars are not out of this world!

Have they ever thought about what kind of planet it would be? We did everything we could to tune the vibrations – and tbh, NAILED IT! Experience with the sisters of the solar system (below) musicians!

Billy Elish is Pluto

Pluto is different from other planets in our solar system (because it is technically a very large planet, if you need to label it). Billy Elish Unlike any pop star in this game. The famous Friend Singer rewrote the formula of pop stars without fear of singing on dark themes, making “sad” music and wearing a baggy dress. Pluto is named after the Roman god of the world, so we couldn’t think of a more appropriate combination.

Rihanna is Neptune

Neptune has been described as an ancient water planet because of its ice and aquifers. It was named not only bright blue, but also the Roman god of the sea. Pop stars don’t have bigger claims than the sea RihannaBayna. The composer was born and raised on the island of Barbados, and fans are proud of the famous plane #RihannaNavy, and even hit the beach in the movie Battleship.

Cher is Uranus

Uranus is often referred to as the ‘ice giant’, and there aren’t many pop stars SherBayna. The pop goddess invented the art of casting shadows: she insults like everyone else Madonna, Donald Trumpand even David Letterman (on your own show, no less). Like uranium, it has no signs of warming.

Madonna is Saturn

Thanks to its wonderful ring system, Saturn is often called the “gemstone of the solar system.” The material girl singer loves her blisters, problem hats, diamond teeth or conical bras. The Greek equivalent of Saturn was Titan Cronus, who ate his son Zeus, so the young god could not defeat him. We want to keep you in 2002 and definitely in 2002 MTV awards performance and attention when watching the next slide …

Britney Spears is Jupiter

This is Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. Who else can we teach to a god who produces such gas? Britney SpearsWhat? That means we are both famous for our fast movement. Jupiter rotates once every 10 hours, while British pirouettes appear at least once in a music video. Jupiter is similar in Greek to the leader of the gods Zeus and Olympus. It’s true that he’s not in the pop game yet: Britney has ruled the region since the ’90s.

Taylor Swift is Mars

Its red color was reminiscent of blood, so the ancient Romans called it the God of War. We don’t feel that any pop star is allocating this planet properly Taylor Swiftand who should be clear, always at war with the person you work with! Whether it’s a back-to-back dance, insults written about him, or music, Thai never backs down from a fight – we love her the most!

Miley Cyrus is the Earth

The earth creates a hospitable temperature and a protective atmosphere that allows life to flourish. Of course, it is possible to be a little chaotic at times, but that does not negate the beauty and tranquility of our world. Miley Cyrus He is also known for his warmth. She is the mother of countless pets, a lover of all people, an animal, and a well-known LGBTQ activist. Miley’s mother, like our home, a good house, protects us all!

Mrs. Gaga is Venus

Venus was named after the ancient Romans by the ancient Greeks for their love and beauty, known as Aphrodite. A pop star is not a bigger agent of love Mrs. GagaFor its little monsters, or the new mother Venus, it is known for being hot (the hottest planet in the solar system) and attractive (it is the second brightest natural object in the sky). Venus is known for its hot music videos and the power of hit stars in the industry. Bayna. Love a few sparkles or deeper than GaGa!

Ariana Grand is Mercury

And FIG Ariana Grande There is one big thing in common: you don’t want to stay in one place for long. The closest planet to the Sun is Mercury, with only 88 Earth Days a year. Similarly, Ari always goes to the next thing, regardless of whether he has a musical theme, why he doesn’t have to act, or whether he has a boyfriend. Mercury was named one of the fastest gods in Rome and was named Hermes, the Greek apostle. Like Hermes, Ari regularly tweets to her fans about how she felt that day. Fortunately, Ariana Grande is not always retro – it’s only half an hour.

Beyoncé is Nar

As the solar system revolves around the sun, our music world revolves around it – who else? – BeyoncéBayna. The sun is a vital energy for human existence, while the music of the Bay gives us the energy to nourish and nourish many of our skills in every corner of the globe. A spiritual singer gives us warmth, light, and a wonderful view (just don’t stare at him for too long, or you’ll be almost blind.)

