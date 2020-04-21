“If someone really loves you, they are not going to let you suffer so much”

Mandana Karimi is one of the Bollywood celebrities. She has earned a reputation with Bigg Boss and is extremely popular on social media. Her photos and fitness videos are going viral at times. Her wedding २०१ was the talk of the city in 2017 but it didn’t last long.

She married Gaurav Gupta and within two months of her marriage, she divorced. Speaking exclusively to Koimoi, she gave a strong message to all women in the midst of the epidemic and chose to remain silent.

Deprecated! Domestic Violence: Mandana Karimi: “If someone really loves you, they are not going to let you suffer a lot.”

“My life has not really been easy, but the beauty of life is when someone goes so far and you come out stronger; that is the love and the beauty of life. I think we have this power and this is the power I have in my hands because, It has not been easy, yes, it is very difficult to cope with such situations.It is not easy to speak and in some people you do not believe where you are ready to rise. Not silly. “

She adds, “You are suffering in a relationship. It is not easy to speak and, frankly, any kind of action you take will have its own consequences. What I want to say is just be strong and know that you understand. Anyone from your family is also your mother-in-law. Don’t let anyone from your in-laws’ family tell you that you are less because you are not. “

“Not everyone matters, you’re small; Whether you have work or you do not have a job, you are a successful person, as the person of each person, you are valued. Life is with you, it is worth it. So, if someone is trying to pull you down; If someone is trying to bully you; If someone is trying to tell you that you are not good enough, you are not, you are not. Stop that. Don’t give them away. Don’t tell anyone anything because you’re not. And make sure your family or those close to you know what is happening to you because when I was in that situation I didn’t feel like I was in it. I was really sad and I didn’t even realize it. When my friends … they were like, listen, you’re changing so much, you’re not yourself anymore. Because I say, “Relationships happen to me … Relationships make me laugh so much … No! If someone truly loves you, they will not allow you to suffer so much because love does not hurt. Makes a nice place, not a miserable place. “

At the end of the conversation, Mandana added, “I just want to say that if anyone is going to be in a similar situation, you should speak up and you should get up yourself.”

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.