“If someone told me not to discuss problems I admire? I wouldn’t listen”

UUnder normal circumstances, a pop star is not noticeable to start a live broadcast on one of his many social media channels. But when March 23, Dua Lipa hit the “live” button on Instagram, we were out of the ordinary time, and her message was far from typical.

She shed tears, addressing her fans directly from London-based Airbnb (her own apartment flooded, and her trip to New York spoke on Saturday night was banned from traveling by coronavirus). “I wanted to talk about my album, and every time I talk, I feel very emotional,” she said, wiping her tears. “I feel that over the last couple of weeks I have been able to achieve a lot because of uncertainty in everything.”

Her voice cracked as she referred to her internal conflict, releasing music when “people are suffering.” Her news has revealed that her second album has been released for a week and will be released in just a few days. It was hard to tell if she was okay.

“I definitely had a day of testing with the Crown and what’s going on whether I should release – or even talk about music,” she says two weeks later from the same Airbnb. “Trying to think of it as something to celebrate was quite difficult for me, especially on this day.”

Like most people, Lipa found herself trying to quit her job. “Some days you want to sit down and just cry,” she sighs. Like most people, she spends her time (when she’s not doing pop interviews and broadcasts) Tiger King and a test of her culinary skills. But when everyone else makes bread, she makes a jerk.

Credit: Hugo Comte

For the time being, the Future Nostalgia campaign was quite unusual – and it was certainly at odds with a cheerful and happy mood. This is an album designed to see the back of Uber visits with best friends, zoom out into the night and try to dance because of seat belts. From training pop shows “Physical” to “Direct” to “80s,” this is a modern-day disco party that’s captured in a bottle – from which you want to shoot all night long.

It was not made with the intention of a soundtrack at a time when it is scary to step outside, and the days and nights blur into one, when absolutely nothing is happening and life is relentless. “I wanted it to be where we could go out and celebrate in clubs and bars, dance and go on tour,” Lipa says mournfully.

She was thinking of doing what a number of other artists have done – Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Chaim, and more: to push the release to the point where the coronavirus hope can come out of our lives. Two days before she had this tearful air, though the decision was more or less handed down. Album leakage and release delay would mean risking sales and broadcasts.

“We will learn a lot about empathy”

Album leaks may not be as common as 20 years ago, but they still happen and can hurt the artist. Ask about Charli XCX, whose third album was released in 2017 after being released online months before its release date. Lipa says she is worried about being stolen from her job, but is trying to take a more pragmatic approach. “Sometimes leaks are inevitable and they still happen,” she explains. “In my mind, I just prepared for this, and if it does, it will work.”

Now that Future Nostalgia is in the world, it feels much more positive than at the end of March.

“I’m really glad everyone has an (album),” she says. “The answer was very good and I might not want him to go the other way.” She sees the album as something that can help in our gloomy times – a kind of distraction tactic when you need to check the reality for a while: “Music is an escape, and I hope this music just brings some light and joy and takes away from that. that happens outside. “

Dua Lipa cover NME

Wabout what is happening on the street – right now and any day – Lipa is not afraid to speak. Even as pop stars become increasingly vocal about the big issues in society, it stands as something alien – a figure with incredibly basic commercial appeal that doesn’t back down from what they believe in.

Over the past few years, she has become a strong supporter of women’s rights and equality. She was a young artist who is not afraid to take the stage at the Grammy in 2019, to accept the brilliant trophy and poignant spoiling over comments made by former chair of the Academy of Recording Neil Portnova that women needed to “step up” if they wanted to win more awards a year earlier .

She says she just is. “I wasn’t told not to talk about things I admire, and if anyone did, I wouldn’t listen,” she says firmly. “I’ve always been that way, and I feel like nothing can really change who I am as a person. It’s important to talk about topics and normalize them.”

“I wanted the album to be something we could celebrate in bars and clubs”

Last year, she gave a speech at the Cambridge University Union, proposing a five-point plan to increase the number of women in the music industry. In the latest song “Future Nostalgia” for “Boys Will Be Boys,” she walks in detail from school with her keys between her knuckles.

“I love that you’ve always been aware of the girl,” she says, learning about the need for self-defense. “What we’ve been doing for so many years is learning how to control what is being thrown at you. You get tougher and stronger and you learn to walk or stand on your own.”

In the past, she said she did not experience sexual harassment in the music industry. Today, she explains that her girlfriends in the area may have had different impressions, but she has never heard of anything “too serious” and adds: “I know every woman who experiences some form of sexual harassment in studios, or from anybody. They stand very well on the ground and call them between friends. “

Credit: Hugo Comte

Lipa shares her commentary on the world with her songs, interviews and social media, but you will no longer find your twitter feeds such as: “BE A PATRIARCHY, I AM MAKING THIS A BIGGER EMPLOYER, FURTHER, AFTER THE YEAR, AFTER Alabama passed a bill to ban abortion.

She is no longer on Twitter (managing her account) for her own mental health, though you will still find her on Instagram. “I like that I post on Instagram as if I’m on a blog and I can just separate myself from it, whereas on Twitter, when I tweet, I’ll try to check all the comments,” she says. “It’s obviously getting quite unhealthy because I’m just upset (answer).”

The 24-year-old is a big fan of the need to make social media space safer for everyone, and believes it’s important for the companies behind them to understand the implications of their platforms. “I know there is some offensive content or blah blah, they destroy it,” says Lipa. “But I don’t think they take certain things or types of cyber bullying as seriously as they do. Things like that should be followed a little closer.”

“Vote for the party that represents everyone, not just a few”

She says that the anonymous nature of social media makes offensive comments “a little more poignant,” adding, “You know they wouldn’t have told you the same thing. It’s a mixture of confusion and frustration that is most given to people because one, it’s people who don’t know you and the two of them are essentially faceless criminals. “

Last year, from a safe haven on Instagram, Lipa urged supporters to vote in the December general election. She is an avid fan of work. She said she was not a fan of Jeremy Corbin, though today she refuses to give her opinion on him. She also shrugs off questions about newly elected Labor leader Keir Starmer – one time as she tests her open nature. She says she believes the overriding political goal should be the removal of thorium, not an obsession with the “resemblance” of the opposition leader.

“In an ideal world, we have both – a person we really feel we can fall behind, someone where we can stick to whatever they do,” she suggests. “But when things are happening, we always need to take one step in the right direction and vote for a party that represents everyone, not just a few. That’s how we see a better future.”

Credit: Hugo Comte

L.ipa works for a better future on a personal level from an early age. In 1992, her parents moved her family from London back to the capital of Kosovo, Pristina. She dreamed of becoming a singer and slowly realized that it was difficult to achieve the desired success if she remained where she was. For some reason at 15, she convinced her parents to let her return to Britain.

She anointed them with a desire to go to a really good UK university that would require GCSEs and A Level (she took a gap year when she graduated and never looked back). “I was so fortunate – fortunate and unhappy – that my parents moved to London from Kosovo and allowed me to be here and pursue a career I could only dream of,” she says. “I feel that many more children should have the same opportunity.”

She found a new home in north London with the daughter of a family friend and set about becoming a star. In 2010, she uploaded covers on YouTube between writing her own songs and distributing demos whenever possible. In 2013, she met current executives and signed a deal with Warner Records two years later.

Lipe will have to wait another two years to honestly post a schedule that will take her from the middle of pop music to superstar territory. Before that song she released six singles, and the New Rules anthem, which took the stage, went into the stratosphere.

Credit: Hugo Comte

Her debut album was named the month before the New Rules, a mix of ballads, powerful pop kisses and a handful of high-profile duets (with Miguel on Lost In Your Light and Chris Martin’s Coldplay ‘Home Disease’). Now, she says she is “really grateful” for everything she has recorded, but felt much more confident working on the next chores, even as she exposed herself more to her content.

“I felt really confident in my lyrical language and worked with close friends (this time around), so I wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable in the studio,” the 24-year-old explains. “I knew exactly what I wanted and how to assert myself in the studio and around people.”

She is not mistaken In the end, few people could confidently cast off the icon. In April 2019, she shared a photo of herself in the studio with disco legend Neil Rogers. “I was on the verge of tears when I saw that more and more life was being recorded in these records!” she gushed. But when the track listing “Future Nostalgia” was released, there was nowhere for the chic guitar tabs.

“I think I just need a little bit more of a future element in terms of production,” says Lipa, suggesting that their collaboration deviated more from “nostalgia” than she saw fit. “The production we did together was amazing, but it took her to a wonderful disco and chic. It needed more actuality.” Instead, the album takes inspiration from its childhood fans Jamiroqua, Prince, Blandy, Gwen Stephanie and Outcast, but reworks them into the sounds now.

As the New Rules brought her worldwide fame, the pop star also made her live appearance. She may have to postpone her tour of the Future Nostalgia arena until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she used recent awards and one-offs to show what we should expect.

Credit: Hugo Comte

She first made the new song “Start Start Now” on MTV EMA 2019 in Seville in October. She was much more sophisticated in choreography than in past live performances. Where she once gave us a burst of synchronous steps with her dancers, here she was defending from the beginning to the end. She also seemed to be having more fun than usual. At one point, she held out a microphone with a yellow-clad dancer and allowed herself to make complete movements, gently squeezing her tongue every few seconds.

She said, for the first time, she left the stage, feeling proud of what she had just done: “I was always sure of what it sounded or looked like, whether it was right or whether I was singing correctly. I thought about that when I performed with EMA, I was very often present and really just enjoyed what it was. “

“As a woman gets tougher and learns to stand on her own”

Raising her game doesn’t just help her maintain her status as one of the most successful women in the world. it will also help her to use that glory to good use, especially when it comes to galvanizing future generations. She sees her position as a world-renowned pop star representing both Britain and Kosovo as a “big deal” and says: “I hope I inspire a few more kids in Kosovo so they know they can do whatever they strive – everything is possible no matter where you are from. “

The Sunny Hill Foundation, which she formed with her family in Pristina in 2016, is aimed at raising young people. The charity works to improve the quality of life of Kosovars with a focus on empowering the country in arts and culture. Last year, the organization partnered with a school in Los Angeles to provide a monthly stipend for three students.

Credit: Hugo Comte

In her own future, Lipa wants to use privilege to help others. A pop star may be reluctant to share her views on political leaders, but she is investing wherever social change is concerned.

It plans to develop the Sunny Hill Foundation by opening an art and innovation center in Pristina (though plans have been delayed by the current pandemic) and continues to hold an annual festival in the city (Miley Cyrus made the headline last year). She also wants to work with a variety of charities – especially with regard to the refugee crisis – and is looking to launch her own label, “To Help New Artists.” She sees this as part of how the world will change when the coronary nightmare is over.

“We learn a lot about empathy,” she says, “and patience is very important. It’s about learning not to take things for granted, but to make sure the results you have with your family and friends really count; make sure you have meaningful conversations and that everything you do has a purpose. You want to make sure that what you say is good and that you spread kindness and empathy to people in different situations. “

In the current turmoil, Lipa remains true to herself – determined and hopeful. “I really think it will change people,” she says. “We will definitely learn a great lesson.”

Lipa’s duo album “Future Nostalgia” is out.