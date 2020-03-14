“If Team Decides Rishabh Pant Will Play …”: Wriddhiman Saha Opens New Zealand Cricket Test Series

Indian wind guard Wriddhiman Saha spoke about competing for a place in Team India with fellow stabbing Rishabh Pant after Bengal failed to win the Ranji Trophy title against Suarashtra. Bengal came back empty-handed from the finals, with Saurashtra winning the maiden title thanks to a championship lead in Rajkot. This is Sah’s maiden appearance in the Rani final and he deciphered why Bengal failed to reach their trophy.

Also read: ‘Why eat bats and dogs’: Akhtar is ‘very angry’ about coronavirus epidemic

“When I didn’t play Tests in New Zealand, I trained with the red ball to prepare for the final if Bengal qualified; others practiced with the white ball for the ODI series (against South Africa) and the IPL,” Saha told Sportstar .

“I once joined a good environment for the team. Wicket wasn’t expected for the finals, but you can’t justify it. You have to deliver come what can. We lost a throw that was vital. We are a little behind in everything. Even with racing, partnership. The food was in front, but someone grabbed it. “

Read also: Unfortunate BCCI axes by Sanjay Manjrekar from the comment board: Report

Saha was part of an Indian team that recently played two Tests in New Zealand. However, he failed to find a place in the XI and had to see the team lose 0-2 from the bench. Rishabh Pant was selected ahead of Sahe, with Bengal’s guard saying it doesn’t matter who plays as the ultimate goal is for India to win the matches.

“Usually every player gets to know the team before the game when the batting order is decided. I met after going there (New Zealand). It’s not difficult because you are still part of the team, ”Saha said.

“You have to decide on the management of the team based on the conditions, but yes, on the inside, you feel you will play given that you played the last batch of test.

Also Read: “Security First”: Shah Rukh Khan Speaks After Postponing IPL

“I keep the team ahead and make some decisions later. If the team decides that Rishabh will play, I will be fine with him because I want the team to win,” he added.

.