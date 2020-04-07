If the mayor claims she needed to get her hair finished, she needed to get it done

Are we for true?

On a day when Mayor Lori Lightfoot has to notify the world that though blacks make up 30% of the populace in this city, they account for 72% of the fatalities from this coronavirus pandemic, we needed to converse about why she obtained her hair completed?

Evidently, this was deemed a general public worry presented that our mayor has been aggressive about inquiring us to stay household.

And in some minds, it is hypocritical for the mayor to get a haircut when barbershops and hair salons are shut down under a remain-at-household get.

What is it that we are supposed to chant?

“Stay Home. Help you save Lives.”

But I wished to toss my shoe at the Television set screen when reporters questioned the mayor about her “do” during Monday’s push briefing.

The query was not only questioned but also dwelled upon.

And I cringed as I watched the mayor defend fussing with her hair.

“I’m the public deal with of this town,” she claimed, on the lookout somewhat taken aback. “I’m on countrywide media,” and, “I’m out in the public eye.”

The mayor also pointed out that the female who minimize her hair wore gloves and a mask.

“I’m practising what I’m preaching,” she said.

But I couldn’t assist but surprise if she had been a white male, instead of a black gay woman, would the topic of a haircut even arrive up at a time when demise is knocking on our doorways?

I do not know what all all those talking heads that suggest us to “stay home” are performing about their beards, mustaches and manes, and I never treatment.

Whichever they are executing, they are not on digicam seeking unkempt.

And even though it may perhaps not be essential “to get your roots completed,” as the mayor states in a public company announcement, it is critical the mayor continue to keep herself up.

“We are trying to do the greatest that we can below tricky situations,” the mayor informed reporters.

“As an elected official and the public facial area of the city, I need to have to make guaranteed that I am out there and visible through this crisis,” she stated.

If the mayor claims she required to get her hair finished, she essential to get it finished.

Soon after all, she’s not prissy.

There are adequate memes of our mayor out there to clearly show that to be the case.

Thankfully, there was a hairstylist willing to help her out.

While a whole lot of ladies — especially people who put on pure hairstyles — can do their very own hair, a trim — like tightening up a weave — is an totally unique make any difference.

Mayor Lightfoot’s haircut is not going to undermine the message that we all want to hunker down.

Immediately after all, the mayor obtained her hair trimmed for great motive.

She’s da mayor.

Is she seriously supposed to go out in general public looking like Don King?

The meme-makers would have experienced a industry day with that.

But this “gotcha” mentality in the center of a disaster tends to make us seem like the jerks President Trump constantly paints us to be.

“We’re speaking about men and women dying right here. We’re speaking about important health disparities. I believe that is what men and women care most about,” Lightfoot advised reporters.

It is unquestionably what I care about.

In accordance to point out wellbeing officers, 42% of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois are African Individuals even while blacks make up only 15% of the inhabitants.

When I see youthful African Us residents unmasked, huddling at the bus shelters or on corners waiting to go into an “essential” enterprise establishment, I shudder to imagine what the outcomes of their steps could be.

The effects of the coronavirus will be felt in our communities and in our houses prolonged right after the wellness care group arrives up with a vaccine.

Still, it does not feel the correct time to be nitpicking above the mayor’s want to be as groomed as she perhaps can be under these situation.

I know that’s straightforward to say when you are exactly where I am — sitting in the dwelling place watching this pandemic unfold by means of each day information briefings and news experiences.

But quite frankly, I really do not have home to be anxious about the mayor’s haircut.

I’m way too active striving to get the facts wanted to assistance my own household endure.