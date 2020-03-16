If the NBA season is canceled, the league will lose about $ 500 million

If the NBA does not play again, it will cost nearly $ 500 million this year.

In addition to the significant revenue loss the league already experienced earlier this year after controversy over rocket CEO Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong tweet. From that time until the recent response to the coronavirus, the league has been losing its effectiveness.

NBC’s Tom Haberstroh has a financial projection for the league if he misses the season.

As a rule, according to the source, the NBA earns an average of $ 1.2 million in gate revenue per regular season game and $ 2 million per playoff game. With 259 of 1,230 games in the regular season, that means about $ 300 million in ticket revenue would be lost if fans couldn’t buy tickets. Over the past decade, on average, there have been 83 playoff games in each postseason, resulting in another loss of about $ 166 million.

Estimated revenue from lost tickets is approximately $ 500 million if the N.B.A. does not allow fans to attend the full board of games.

With each team losing $ 500,000 to $ 3.5 million per game, their money grows faster as the league becomes clogged. But the loss will also have ripples on television, cable, advertisers, maybe even players, even though they have contracts, so it’s hard to know how they can be affected. Maybe in upcoming deals.

The same league said it is still reevaluating.

“The N.B.A. It will use this hiatus to determine next steps to move forward in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, “the league said, according to Haberstroh.

