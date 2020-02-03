If the Senate was a high school lunchroom: Trump Impeachment Process, Klobuchar, Sanders, Warren

WASHINGTON – For 12 days, counted on Monday, when conclusive arguments were presented in the process of depositing President Donald Trump – exactly on the day of the Iowa caucus – I observe the four Democrats on their way to the president who was imprisoned is in the Senate Chamber.

From my perch in the Senate press gallery, looking at the Senators, I focused on Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet.

I have seen how they interact with others during breaks and under the very strict test rules – no talking, no electronic devices, no reading of things that are not on trial.

If the senate were a high school lunchroom, Klobuchar from Minnesota would welcome the child to every table. She could fit the jocks, nerds, popular students, smart kids. and the student newspaper clique.

Warren, from Massachusetts, would be in the National Honor Society and AP crowd.

Bennet, from Colorado, is said to be with the boys he went to high school with.

Sanders, the Vermont Independent, who is not a democrat but functions as one, would eat with the dissidents of the student council.

All 100 senators during the trial had to remain silent, on pain of imprisonment. I can tell you that the command on both sides of the aisle was violated – and no one was caught.

With regard to things on the desk, Klobuchar wins. Rescuers came in and handed her folders piled up on her folders. Sometimes I saw her busy with quiet teasing with her companions, Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., And Chris Coons, D-Del. During breaks she went to senators or others drove to her.

Klobuchar made many notes, but wow, Warren never stopped writing.

My best view was on Warren. I could look straight at her. With the drinks limited to milk and water [why? Because it’s the senate.] Warren is a milk addict.

When it comes to taking notes, Warren has a plan for that.

A pen for some things, a pencil for others.

She writes on her lap and lifts pages from her white writing pad to scribble on another sheet of paper. She is chummy with her sitting mate, senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn. On Monday she was chatting with Murphy, senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. And Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Bennet keeps a tidy desk. Light up taking notes. He mixes kindly, usually with Senator Mark Warner, D-Va.

Sanders at campaign events is full of energy and excitement and feeds his supporters. He is the opposite of that during the process. Sanders never laughs. He frowns. Sanders leaves during breaks without approaching his colleagues. He hardly talks to anyone. And I have never seen others come to him.

On Monday, by the way, Sanders’ wife, Jane, was in the gallery for a stint.

You would think Sanders was a loner, not a leader in 2020 because of his behavior during the accusation trial. You may find this instructive as his presidential bid progresses.

Within a few moments after the senate was deposed Monday as a court of accusation, the four split off from the Capitol. Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar flew back to Iowa where they spent Sunday making last minute calls.

On a long day, Monday, the three will run from the Senate to Iowa and then vault to New Hampshire late in the night, with a February 11 vote.

With zero prospects in Iowa, and not much of a lifeline to stay in the race, Bennet set off for New Hampshire, where he got off the weekend.

They will campaign for most of the Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, Trump delivers his State of the Union address – accused, not yet acquitted. That’s coming Wednesday.

Trump will speak in the House of Representatives – whose Democrats accused him – with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi behind him. The tension will be how Trump is received in the living room and whether he ignores his accusation.

There has never been any doubt about the outcome of the deposition process. There were never 67 senators to condemn. On Wednesday, Klobuchar, Warren, Sanders and Bennet must leave the campaign to return to the senate to vote. Finally it’s back to New Hampshire.