If there is no change in the law on holiday payments, taxpayers will be paid 4.5 billion pounds – Abta

Change the law on repayment of canceled vacations, or the jobs of half a million people are at risk: this is the warning of Abta, the travel trade union.

The Cronavirus epidemic has suspended almost all domestic and international tourism.

Due to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ warning about travel abroad indefinitely, holiday companies are paying 4 5.4 billion to pay their customers.

According to the travel package regulations, a tour operator has a 14-day holiday cancellation fee for a full refund. But suppliers, like airlines, are in no hurry to issue a refund – or insist on offering only coupons, despite the rules governing cash.

To make matters worse, future reservations are almost dry.

Abta extends the repayment period from two weeks to several months, given that the customer is given a “repayment credit card” that allows them to choose an alternative holiday from the same manufacturer or on the agreed date. Receive your cash refund. .

Abta says many companies will go bankrupt if the law is not changed. Repayment eventually becomes the responsibility of taxpayers under the Atol program, which was emptied of cash by the fall of September 2019 by Thomas Cook.

“We know that the government has a lot of management to deal with the current crisis, but not making these temporary changes in law enforcement contradicts logic and puts the consumer in the land of no one,” said Mark Tanner, the association’s managing director. .

“The rules for a 14-day repayment have never been designed for mass holiday cancellations, which we now see as a result of the government’s efforts to curb the epidemic,” he said.

“This is in no way in the best personal and commercial interests of bankruptcy. Hundreds of thousands of jobs are at stake, and if there is a collapse in the industry, British taxpayers will have to pay a bill to repay the customer.”

“It’s about protecting jobs through a completely unpredictable and short-term cash flow crisis. Customers don’t lose their right to repay and their money isn’t at risk,” he said.

But one of the most prominent figures in the travel industry, David Spiman, said changing the rules governing existing contracts undermines customer confidence.

“A public that does not trust the future industry will suffer more in the long run than any current financial impact,” he said.

Mr. Spikeman, who founded the Travel Business Institute, criticized airlines for not paying cash, saying that after the crisis, the entire structure of the travel industry should be reformed.

“The travel industry is particularly vulnerable to stagnation or slowdown, because it has acted as a huge ‘Ponzi scheme’ – borrowing and using the customer’s cash to work forward.

“Cash received from customers who book today for future trips is paid for trips made today that were paid by customers two, three or even 12 months ago today.

“The industry is now suffering from its own virus, and its survival and self-esteem are at stake.”

Abta says the UK travel industry employs more than 500,000 people directly and indirectly across the UK.