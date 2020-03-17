If Trump and “Irresponsible” McConnell Don’t Act Now, “We’re in Real Problems”

MSNBC Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that if President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) do not start acting now for the coronavirus outbreak as a nation, “we are within true. problem. “

Warren said, “Starting with that, we learn what we should have learned in bankruptcy in 2008. The first part is when we do a stimulus pack, it must be large enough to satisfy the moment. ho, we won’t get a second sting at the political level and we will have a very long, slow recovery if we don’t get big enough at $ 750 million Leader Schumer picked up that number later and said he seems to be a good number This would be about 3.5% of GDP, which is between the estimates of 2% and 5% that this can cost us, and in the second part we have to make sure that money will not go gentleman, money will go to the base This is the criticism of strengthening this economy My main parts here are that we have to increase Social Security and disability benefits by $ 200 a month Next year, make sure they have lunch Rs. Student loan debt pay off on average $ 400 a month. that would be in the pockets of people who owe a lot of student loan debt. And we need to be putting money into housing. Take this opportunity to restore, repair, repair housing, public housing, build new homes that provide us with short-term jobs, and provide us with the accommodation we need for a longer ark. These are the types of things we can do to help strengthen this economy from the ground up, to help rebuild and to stabilize that economy, rather than to bring it down, and we must begin now. “

Hayes asked, “As you say, we have to start now. Mitch McConnell sent the senate home for three days and flew to Kentucky, where he was joined by Brett Kavanaugh for a ceremony for a former employee. Kavanaugh. Do you think it was a wise decision by the Senate Majority Leader? “

Warren said: “No, it was absolutely irresponsible for the Senate leader to do this. He finally called everyone to vote tonight, a ballot that did not come about because he worked out a deal. He had a problem in his own party.” , an agreement that could have been resolved last week, and we haven’t made any progress on the coronavirus bill yet, which makes no sense – it’s like I don’t have a sense of urgency about this problem and has no idea what to do. “.

She added: “You started it by asking, do I think Trump acknowledged that there is a problem? For sure. But it’s time to act. It would have been months since we acted and if that message had not yet arrived with President or Mitch McConnell we would have a real problem. “

