“If Virat Rohit goes out, we tend to lose 70 percent of matches” – Harbhajan Singh – Cricket

The Indian who did not play on the bench of Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said that the current Indian team is heavily dependent on two players – skipper Virat Kohli and vice-champion Rohit Sharma. While talking to Rohit on an Instagram live chat, Harbhajan asked the Indian opener to explain the difference and similarities between the current team and the one he played for.

In his response, the 39-year-old said: “I feel that this team depends a lot on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The team has really good players, but there is no belief that if Virat or Rohit come out, then the match falls out of our hands 70 percent of the time. “

He further added: “The rest of the team is losing confidence. In our time, we believed that if one player did not perform, then Yuvi paaji or Rahul Dravid would win the match. “

Bowler also added that the team lacks talent but lacks match winners. “But on this team, if the first three don’t make it, then it looks like they won’t be able to win the match. There is no shortage of talent, but the team needs a match winner,” he said.

“You had a good World Cup, but then you lose in the semifinals, if you had 3-4 guys, we would have won the World Cup,” he said.

Currently, all sports action around the world has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was scheduled to start on March 29, but the tournament was postponed indefinitely.

(With ANI inputs)

