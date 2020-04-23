“If you are too shy (let me know) 1975” – NME review

We know that time has lost all meaning in recent weeks, but it seems to us that we were expecting 1975’s Conditional Notes in bloody ages. The end is obvious, and what better way to move us next month than an absolute bop that “If you’re too shy (let me know)?”

Read more: Beautiful new song “Jesus Christ, 2005, God bless America” ​​- the most feeble and vulnerable

A fan favorite, she’s probably stuck in the minds of everyone who saw them in the UK this year (as well as those who had to turn to the moody cellphone footage). Now here it is – and with its sharp edges and bonus look from FKA Twigs, it’s even better than we remembered.

The song still stirs with pink joy as the band embraces films about John Hughes of coming ages along with the dark, melodic emo Tears For Fears and The Cure. A great pop moment in the sound of “The Sound” or “Love It If We Made It”, this song is unashamedly great. The sincere line of the guitar is instantly recognizable, a sign of instant classics, and Matt’s cry of “Oh yeah” – before rocking the Saxon – offers perhaps the biggest release of endorphin you’ll find this side of the trip.

But even in the biggest and most outlawed, 1975 still holds it strangely weird. The first minute of “If You’re Too Shy” is a brilliant teaser of what’s ahead, smashed by the thoughtless Twigs vocals, like a sinister Stranger Things drone. The song itself is about a love affair that takes every thought of the subjects, and Mattie desperately wants to “see the girl on screen.” It’s not easy with this ensemble.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYYQpTbBSBM (/ embed)

“There’s something in her look that makes you nervous, and you say things you don’t mean,” Matt sings, letting the vulnerability penetrate. Elsewhere, he admits how much he needs a fake alcohol courage (“Sometimes it’s better if you think, but this time / I’ll drink through it”) to get out of the real world.

In five singles released from Notes, he still sees 1975 live on the recent assertion by Mother that “when bands get to the stage we’re on, they want to go into a massive rock band, whereas we’re we want to move on to the “little emo group” internship.

Read more: The disorientation of the “Impossible state of mind” in 1975 is similar to how it takes the night bus

And, of course, other recent singles “Weak State of Mind” and “Jesus Christ, 2005, God Bless America” ​​see the whisper of 1975, not “Scream”, but “Too embarrassed” throws it out the window in the 80’s . In any case, the best British band is getting better. Illuminating their heartfelt emotions for everyone to see, “If you’re too shy …”, he sees 1975 as his greatest and greatest.