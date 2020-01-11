If you bought Tylenol for Infants, you could be part of a $ 6.3 million settlement

Loading...

If you have purchased Tylenol for infants in the past five years, you may have money available to you.

Johnson and Johnson has agreed to pay up to $ 6.3 million to customers who have purchased Tylenol for infants since 2014.

The settlement follows a class action in which Johnson and Johnson were charged with misleadingly packaging the drug, claiming that it was formulated only for infants, when in reality it was the same concentration as that found in Tylenol for children. Johnson and Johnson denies any wrongdoing, but has agreed to pay consumers $ 6.3 million to settle the lawsuit.

If you purchased Tylenol for Infants and have proof of purchase, the settlement will provide $ 2.15 for each 1 or 2 ounce bottle purchased. If you do not have proof of purchase, you can collect up to seven bottles for a maximum payment of $ 15.05. The purchase dates are from October 2014 to January 6, 2020.

You must file a claim. The deadline to file is April 13, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.