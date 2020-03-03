if-you-consume-at-lazy-canine-this-week,-it-will-benefit-valley-kid’s-medical-center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Lazy Dog is providing again to Valley Children’s Hospital all 7 days lengthy, leading up to Youngsters Day.

From March two to March 8, 15% of every single bill will be donated to the hospital. Buyers will have to deliver in the fundraiser flyer to use for the donation.

Every thing on the restaurant’s menu, besides for alcoholic beverages income, will lead to the fundraiser.

The restaurant’s managers say they are pitching in to aid make a change in the life of all those they serve every day.

“We are relatives-driven, and we really want to assistance the local community as significantly as attainable,” mentioned regional culinary director Sean Montes.

You can down load the flyer listed here.