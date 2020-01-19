If you have urgent inquiries about federal spending, put your hand up now

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

Canada Road Safety Agency Press conferences aren’t usually a magnet for national reporters, but today’s update in Ottawa was a big exception. TSB chair Kathy Fox told journalists that two of the agency’s staff were on site in Tehran and ready to investigate Flight 752, Fox also said that a second team of investigators would eventually travel to Iran to help analyze the flight’s black box data. Here is everything we know about this investigation so far.

Prime Minister at the weekend Justin Trudeau said he was “angry” about the crash of flight 752. Yesterday, he told Global News that rising tensions in the region played an important role in the disaster: “If there were no tensions, if there had been no escalation recently Region, these Canadians would be at home with their families now. ”The Prime Minister did not call himself unmistakable Donald Trump, Of course. However, he continues not to blame the US President. (Global news)

Secretary of State Francois-Philippe Champagne His ministry is investigating ugly reports that families of victims of Flight 752 victims are being harassed by Iranian officials. Champagne responded to a Twitter video this appears to be a woman who is desperately asking the Canadian government to repatriate her son’s body. Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Andriy Shevchenko told CBCs Ottawa Morning that the return of the victims’ bodies could take months. (CBC News)

Champagne will travel to London later this week. On Thursday he will be meeting the International coordination and response group gathered after the crash of flight 752. That happens around Canada houseand representatives from Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

Minister of Defense Harjit Sajjan is also traveling and is going to Brussels today. According to a short media consultation, Sajjan will meet with representatives of NATO and the Danish defense minister Trine Bramsen,

Household season: Finance Bill Morneau started its annual pre-budget consultations at Ryerson University yesterday. Morneau gave the students in the room a brief lesson in economics. Governments have to rely on it more financial policy (how much they tax and spend) because the Bank of Canada has few levers to push monetary policy (because interest rates are already so low). Thanks for the 4-1-1, minister.

That was the official start of these consultations, but of course the lobbyists didn’t wait for January 13th to report to the government. Federal records show 41 meetings on the subject that took place until the end of the last election – including three such meetings the day after the election. Canadian Wildlife Federation and Nature Canada). The Toronto Financial Services Alliance– Is it just a coincidence that the acronym of the group is TFSA? – This is the latest listing.

Tell Ottawa what you think about assisted dying: Minister of Justice David Lametti launched a two-week consultation on the federal government’s amendment to the euthanasia law to comply with a judicial decision. Lametti has a deadline. Last September, a Quebec Supreme Court judge ruled the law too restrictive – and gave the federal government six months to regulate it. If the Liberals cannot pass amendments, part of the Quebec law will be suspended. Mark your calendars for March 11, (CBC News)

Karina GouldThe Minister for International Development went on a five-day trip to Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo yesterday. Gould, who gave a spirited defense of last week Pierre Trudeau’s legacy Meet the region’s key players at a conference at the University of Toronto. Global Affairs Canada informs Maclean that the Minister has scheduled meetings with Maclean Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso and DRC President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, It will also sit with senior UN officials.

Truth, reconciliation and compensation: Ottawa announced yesterday that indigenous people are present Federal Indian Day Schools– Survivors who were not in dormitories – were able to claim a minimum compensation of $ 10,000 and receive up to $ 200,000. The announcement comes over a decade later Garry McLean initiated a class action lawsuit worth several billion dollars. (APTN News)

The Canada Border Services Agency on Christmas Eve confiscated a whopping 200 kg of suspicious methAt the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, a commercial trucker, is charged.