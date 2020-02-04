If you like the Harry Potter films, you will love these TV shows

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise has a surprisingly long lifespan. The series contained some of the most popular books of all time, when it was released and when the content became feature films, the audience was very on board. Rowling has already created new chapters for the Harry Potter saga by producing theater productions and spin-off series that keep magic alive.

The magical world even has its own theme park, an extremely rare honor reserved only for the most popular and evergreen corporations. Even though the world of Harry Potter is still alive and more and more Fantastic Beast films are on the way, the audience may want more content that has the same charm and energy as Rowling’s series.

15 The magicians conjure tension

The Magicians has become one of SyFy’s most popular programs, which has managed to hold out while many other shows on the network have fallen. The Magicians offers this classic narrative, in which a number of people who love magic learn that they are real and, as they get older, are accepted into a secret organization that specializes in this field. The Magicians not only offer a refreshing touch on magic, but also have a great, reflective sense of humor.

14 Charmed combines witchcraft with female power

Charmed finds his narrative drive in examining how some girls deal with their new magical powers. It can dip a little too far into melodrama or get silly, but it still shows an interesting use of magic. Regardless of whether it is the original series or the restart that was on the CW, both versions of Charmed Magic and storytelling mix when this group of female witches engages on their spiritual side.

13 A number of unfortunate events carry a Harry mood

The feature film directed by Jim Carrey brought a lot of glances to the series of unfortunate events, but it is the Netflix series with Neil Patrick Harris in the role of Count Olaf that really captures the eccentric craziness and gloom of the books that they are on. Here is a bunch of seemingly orphaned children in an impossible situation as their lives open to incredible things. It captures the same naive sincerity of previous Harry Potter films.

12 Legacies offers a supernatural school that’s not just a Hogwarts knock-off

Legacies is a spin-off from The Vampire Diaries and his spin-off The Originals, but it is this project in the franchise universe that is most similar to Harry Potter. Legacies addresses a number of teenagers enrolling in a school for supernaturally gifted people to improve their witchcraft skills in an environment that is not unlike Hogwarts.

11 wizards of Waverly Place Primes A young generation for magic

Wizards of Waverly Place are definitely leaning towards a younger audience and it is intended to program for children, but chances are that Harry Potter will still be able to scratch it. The show connects children to magic and they have to balance these two sides of their lives in the same way that Harry had to in his earlier years. It’s not a challenge, but it’s still fun when it comes to witches and wizards.

10 The cool adventures of Sabrina bring the dark arts to their heads

To be honest, both of Sabrina’s TV adaptations would appeal to the teenage witch Harry Potter fans, but the current version on Netflix plays more with the adult sensibilities of the last few entries in the Harry Potter films. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina does an exceptional job researching the psychological damage of a half-human half-witch hybrid while being torn between the two worlds to which it belongs. Sabrina also faces a fate that she may or may not be ready for, much like Harry.

9 Human traits A whole lot of supernatural creatures

Being human is an incredibly funny idea, and it’s a little surprising that someone didn’t benefit from it earlier. The British series combines a werewolf, a ghost and a vampire who all live together. The show opens up to many more supernatural entities and captures the same entertaining energy from teenagers who don’t know exactly how to use their incredible powers. Just make sure it’s the UK original version and not the short-lived US remake.

8 Marvel’s runaways let teens age with new strength

The first wave of Marvel-related TV programs has largely ended, but Marvel’s runaways on Hulu had a good three-season run and could more or less go out on their own terms. There is an absolute oversupply of superhero stories, but Runaways looks at it from a much younger perspective and targets a young population that feels very different.

7 Roswell swaps witches for extraterrestrials, but meets common topics

The WB was a stronghold of genre programming in the 90s and although aliens are more reserved for the horror genre, Roswell paired aliens with sexy teenagers and turned them into a story of lovers who literally crossed the stars. Roswell and his modern restart in Roswell, New Mexico, are in the same tone as Harry Potter, although they are ultimately quite different.

6 Once upon a time, it brought the picture book world to life with magic and much more

Fairy tales and Disney food became so popular that it was only a matter of time before someone tried to create a universe associated with live action that brought all the old fairy tales together. ABC’s Once Upon A Time has really created an impressive world in which old ideas have been implemented in an original way. Their scope became much broader than that of witches, wizards and magicians, but they were still on the menu.

5 Supernatural has brothers who hunt things that go by at night

Supernatural is basically the last remnant of the WB. It’s a series that somehow managed to last fifteen seasons and go well beyond its original plan. The detailed stories of the Winchester Brothers literally went to hell and back at this point, but they still use the same magical energy that Harry Potter was about.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer mixes youth and education with the paranormal

Buffy the Vampire Slayer has often been described as the prototypical part of genre programming that helped make other genre series possible, and showed that serialized storytelling had an audience. Buffy is one of the best examples of adult storytelling, and Buffy is experiencing a lot of growth. The series deals with tons of supernatural material, but witches and magic are still a warm part of the show.

3 Smallville replaces magic with superpowers

Before there was a Marvel Cinematic Universe or even a CW network that had its own networked world of superhero shows, there was the Smallville of the WB, which paved the way for the genre. Smallville has dealt with comic stories satisfactorily, but has also recorded the best and worst tendencies of teen dramas. Magic eventually popped up on the show, but Clark, who is struggling with his superpowers, is not that different from Harry’s early struggles with magic.

2 Grimm Let go of all kinds of magic, evil demons

Grimm is a chic genre mashup of police procedures and fantasy series. The show revolves around a select group of detectives to protect the city from magical demons known as beings. There are many evil monsters in this series that feel like they belong in Harry Potter’s universe, even if they have a much rougher narrative.

1 Hemlock Grove offers a ghostly world full of monsters in abundance

Hemlock Grove is another series that deals with a special, secluded community in the world that turns out to be a hotspot for supernatural and demonic activities. As a result, a number of dangerous creatures roam Hemlock Grove as residents try to both survive and hide their own secrets from the other members of the mysterious community.

