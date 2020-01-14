If you only study one thing this week, make it ‘Bakari’.

Kare wa kenshūsei kita bakari desu shit. (He is a completely new face as a trainee.)

Situation 1: Mr. Mita complains about the new trainee Adam, who has just joined his company.

Mita: Adamu-kun no Tsukutta Shorui wa, dame da nā.

Gurei: Kare wa kenshūsei to shit Kita Bakari yo. Shibaraku no aida, atatakai me de mimamote-agemashō yo.

Mita: The documents Adam made are not good.

Gray: He just came as an intern. Let us take care of him with warm eyes for a while.

The particle ば ば か (only) can be used in Japanese in different ways. When used with the ta form of a verb, as in situation 1 (来) た た ば か, it indicates the short time that has passed since the action took place, so Adam has just come to the company.

However, the time period is relative to what you are talking about. In the sentence 買 (か) っ た た ば か り の 財 (さ さ い) を (な) し く (I lost the wallet I just bought) the process of buying the wallet a few hours earlier or even took place a few hours earlier a few days earlier. So you don’t have to stick to a specific time frame when using ば ば like – similar to how you would use the word “only” in English (I bought the computer only last year and it already stopped working):

。 あ の (こ ろ) 、 、 (こ) ど た ば 生 (れ) 大 れ (た た い) だ っ (This time was hard shortly after our baby was born.)

結婚 (け け っ こ) し た ば か り の 頃 は 、 や っ っ (。 お と) だ っ っ (Back then, shortly after we were married, he was such a sweet husband.)

Situation 2: Mr. Okubo warns his daughter not to spend too much time looking at her smartphone.

Chichi: Takako, sonna ni sumaho bakkari mite-itara, I was waruku naru yo.

Takako: Mada sanjuppun gurai shika mite-inai yo.

Father: Takako, if you just look at your smartphone, your eyes will go bad.

Takako: I didn’t even watch it for 30 minutes.

In the pattern X ば か か, in which “X” is not a verb but a noun, ば か り means “only / even” and bears a negative nuance:

塩 塩 (し お か も) い も の ば か (食 か ら) に (わ わ) い (Only salty food is bad for your health.)

It is only male students who live in this dorm.

The X ば か り pattern therefore helps with the highlighting. For example, the term 文句 (も も く) を を (い) う means “to make a complaint” (“to complain”), but if you add ば ば り, り ば か 言 言 う 言 it cannot do anything with “anything do “but be complaining. “(う う) を つ い て る (to tell a lie) changes to 嘘 嘘 ば り い て い る (everything he does is a lie).

Bonus dialog: Ms. Tamachi and Ms. Gray talk about Ms. Tamachi’s new diet, which appears to contain a lot of konnyaku, a gelatinous food made from devil’s tongue starch that is considered low-calorie or zero-calorie.

田 町.角 (か ど) の ブ テ ィ ッ ク に, す ご く か わ い い ワ ン ピ ー ス が あ っ た ん だ け ど, 試着 (し ち ゃ く) し た ら 入 (は い) らな か っ た の 友 達 (と も だ ち) の 結婚 式 (け っ こ ん し き) ま で に や せ な い と…。

Tamachi: Jeez, I’m hungry!

Gray: Eh, even though we just had lunch?

Tamachi: I’m on a diet, so there’s not much in my bento. Today I only had Konnyaku.

Gray: Did you start a diet? I did not know that.

Tamachi: Because I just started yesterday. I also had Konnyaku for dinner yesterday.

Gray: If you only eat Konnyaku, you will probably get leaner, but it is unhealthy. I have some cookies, do you want to eat one?

Tamachi: Please, cookies? … Ah, I don’t need it, I don’t need it. I have to stay strong

Gray: Why did you suddenly start a diet?

Tamachi: There was this really cute dress in this corner boutique, but when I tried it on, I couldn’t fit it. I need to slim down before my friend’s wedding ceremony.

Gray: Well, diet or not, I think you are much smarter (leaner, more elegant) than you are.

