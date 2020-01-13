If you purchased Tylenol for toddlers, you may be entitled to a portion of the $ 6.3 million settlement

Loading...

(FOX 59) – If you have purchased Tylenol for toddlers in the past five years, you may be entitled to part of a $ 6.3 million severance payment.

The plaintiffs in the class action claim that the packaging is misleading and would mislead customers into believing that Tylenol for infants was developed specifically for babies when it actually contains liquid paracetamol in the same concentration as Tylenol for children. As a result, the lawsuit claims that the parents overpaid for the medication.

You are entitled to the comparison if you purchased the product between October 3, 2014 and January 6, 2020. You must file a lawsuit by April 13, 2020. More information can be found on this website.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. contests the allegations of deception and believes that the two drugs – Tylenol for infants and Tylenol for children – are different products. The company points out additional safety features included in Tylenol for toddlers, e.g. B. a dosing syringe.

The company has set up a benchmark fund of up to $ 6.315 million. A maximum of seven bottles or $ 15.05 can be claimed without proof of purchase. An unlimited number of bottles with proof of purchase can be claimed.

As part of the agreement, Johnson & Johnson will also make “reasonable efforts” to change the packaging of both products so that it is clear that the liquid drug in Tylenol for infants and Tylenol for children contains the same concentration of acetaminophen.

