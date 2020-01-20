“If you tried to sing so loud that you would in your voice” – London’s entertainers react as council plans major crackdown in West End

Buskers and street artists have always divided opinions.

Some people will never understand the desire to be coated with silver paint and will sit still for hours.

Others see the romanticism of artists making a living on the street, or maybe they just like the acoustic covers of everything on the charts.

But the Westminster Council believes that the number of complaints it receives about “problem” buskers has already passed a critical point. It received 1,800 complaints last year and 2,600 in 2017.

Now the authority has released a detailed set of political ideas for regulating street performers, which even includes banning them on long stretches of Oxford Street.

A busker performs at Piccadilly Circus, central London

(Image: Owen Sheppard)

In these areas, performers may soon have to apply for a £ 20 license and be subject to the following conditions:

Curfew on execution after 9 p.m.

Performances must not last more than 40 minutes and must be followed by a 20-minute break

Musicians will need an additional license to sell goods such as CDs of their own music

They will need liability insurance

They must not obstruct doors, taxi stands, alleys or sidewalks

The board also wants to limit exactly where they can play. Different areas in the West End will have a number of “grounds” where representation will be allowed and where different rules will apply.

Trafalgar Square would have three locations, and traffic outside of them would be prohibited. In one of these locations, outside of Waterstones, the board will not allow amplifiers or drums.

Read more

Related Articles

Meanwhile, 1.2 miles from Oxford Street, from Tottenham Court Road to Hyde Park, would also only have three locations – two at Marble Arch and the third by Debenhams.

Failure to follow the rules could result in fines of up to £ 1,000. Thus, the days when you had to face the breaking dancers when leaving Oxford Circus station could soon be over.

But none of this would apply to Covent Garden, where the entertainers have created an Association of Street Artists (SPA) and abide by a voluntary code of conduct.

Ben Dixon is a regular busker at Piccadilly Circus in central London

(Image: Owen Sheppard)

What do the buskers say?

Ben Dixon, SPA member and regular at Piccadilly Circus, makes “between £ 30 and £ 70 a day” by playing pop covers with an amplified acoustic guitar and a microphone.

“My main objection is the total ban on the use of amplifiers in Piccadilly, China Town and Wardour Street,” said the 26-year-old from Brixton.

Read more

Related Articles

“Without them, it is impossible to attract the attention of anyone because of all the noise with which to compete. If you’ve been trying to sing so loud for a very long time, you would do it in your voice. “

He admitted that some itinerant musicians were causing a nuisance, but added: “We were shown a list of complaints that the council receives … many of them concern play after 9 p.m., which is already prohibited, or people with their noisy amps. But these are the same people who are behind these things. “

Matt Boden performs comedies and oratories in Trafalgar Square, outside the National Portrait Gallery

(Image: Matt Boden)

Matt Boden, 35, has moved from homelessness to living the comedy routine in Trafalgar Square.

He agreed on the need to use amps: “Playing without a microphone will damage your throat. If the board’s policy is adopted, it will be a big problem for speakers and actors like me. London has become a noisier place. Stores, taxis and rickshaws all play music, but we are targeted.

“We have 122 members at the Westminster Street Performers Association, and none of them is a problem.”

Why the need for change?

The council is currently holding a public consultation on these policies in order to gather comments from residents, businesses and artists before making a final decision.

But he strongly argued that change is necessary.

Read more

Related Articles

Of the 1,800 complaints received last year, common complaints included office workers subjected to hours of daily listening to the same songs.

More than 12,000 people live in the West End, and some of them fear the idea that a live band will settle outside their bedroom window after dark.

Dovi Mono came from Lithuania to start playing in London

(Image: Darren Pepe)

At a meeting on January 10, councilors and senior officers discussed how pedestrians are sometimes forced to walk on the street outside Nike Town in Oxford Street when the public blocks the sidewalk.

Councilor Ian Adams, a licensee, read an email from a business owner whose offices overlook TK Maxx in Oxford Street. He said: We are subject to a guy who plays the same rhythm and dances on the spot … please help us. The noise triggers a migraine. “

Following the meeting, Mr. Adams issued a statement saying, “We want to find the right balance so that everyone can enjoy street entertainment, and (have) developed our approach after a year of working with groups including residents, businesses and the street music community.

Read more

More Westminster News

“We are now going to launch a six-week consultation on these plans and want as many people as possible to give us their opinion on our proposals.”

To learn more about consulting the council and for more details on its proposals, visit: https://www.westminster.gov.uk/busking.

.