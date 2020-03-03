iggy-pop-shares-new-video-clip-for-lou-reed-inspired-track-‘we-are-the-people’

Iggy Pop has shared a minimal new video clip for his observe ‘We Are The People’, which initially appeared on very last year’s album ‘Free’.

The observe helps make use of terms from a poem written in 1970 by the late Lou Reed, and the video was shared today on what would have been his 78th birthday. You can get a appear at the song’s minimalist new visuals beneath.

“How beautifully contemporary this poem from 1970 is?” Pop wrote on Twitter. “How accurate are the terms. We ARE the people.”

Pop just lately performed the observe are living at the yearly Tibet Residence advantage demonstrate together with Laurie Anderson, the artist, musician and director who was married to Reed from 2008 until finally his dying in 2013.

The former Stooges frontman will be releasing test pressings of ‘Free’, his most current album, this Saturday (March seven). The run will be confined to just 340 copies and arrives with a reward 7″ history that contains two unreleased tracks, ‘Brahms Lullaby’ and ‘Epistle to Tromba’.

Pop also recently appeared on a new model of Cage The Elephant‘s ‘Broken Boy’, taken from the band’s acclaimed fifth album ‘Social Cues’.

“Cage is a tremendous significant energy outfit, dwelling the Rock dream,” Pop explained. “So for a pair of enjoyment minutes I was a person of the boys. Seems quite wicked to me.”