Ighalo Misses United Training Camp Due To Coronavirus Fears | Sports

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will not play with his new team-mates in a training camp in Spain this week. – AFP picture

LONDON, June 6 / PRNewswire / – Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will not be in a training camp in Spain with his new team-mates this week. He fears that he will be denied return to the UK if the restrictions on the outbreak of coronavirus are tightened.

Ighalo was loaned to United by Chinese club Shanghai Shenua until the end of the season on the final matchday.

“Based on the current situation in China, it has been decided that the new signer Odion Ighalo will not travel to Spain as there is no guarantee that he would approve the UK immigration on the return journey if the border restrictions for travelers who have stayed in China Be tightened in the past 14 days, ”United said in a statement.

“Odion will remain in Manchester as part of a personal training and fitness program so that he is ready to participate in team training sessions when the squad returns from the trip.

“This is just a precaution as the situation continues to be monitored.”

Ighalo, who has played football in the past three years after moving to Changchun Yatai from Watford, China, was contracted to provide emergency protection for the injured Marcus Rashford.

“Of course, he would have liked to come with the players and get to know them, but we don’t want to take the risk (tightening the border restrictions),” said United CEO Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford and Paul Pogba are also noteworthy absentees from the United States squad who are traveling to Spain to recover in Manchester.

United are back in action when they travel to Chelsea in a crucial battle for the top 4 Premier League position on February 17. – AFP

