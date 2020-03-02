[igp-claims-law-enforcement-won’t-curb-civil-liberties-but-reminds-malaysians-to-obey-the-legislation]

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (right) speaks for the duration of a press meeting at Bukit Aman March two,2020. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Inspector-Standard of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador confident Malaysians nowadays that the authorities will not curtail the liberty of expression and would permit the general public to assemble as long as this was in accordance with present rules.

His assertion arrives amid worry that a sedition investigation from a attorney who organised a pro-democracy protest last 7 days was an impending crackdown on dissent.

“You are absolutely free to express, to have freedom of speech,” he advised reporters at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters in this article.

“The law enforcement are not intrigued in curbing freedom of expression… but we should also imagine about the safety of the standard public at big, people who are not included or not fascinated,” he added.

“What about them?”

Far more TO Arrive