[igp-confirms-arrest-of-4-selangor-cid-cops-for-rm3m-extortion-to-protect-up-cheras-drug-lab]

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador suggests reported the police are at the moment collecting evidence and stated they have however to retrieve the alleged RM3 million compensated by the complainant to the reported rogue cops. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR Feb 19 — Inspector-Normal of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador right now confirmed the arrest of four law enforcement officers yesterday, immediately after they allegedly extorted RM3 million as an inducement to cover up a drug processing laboratory in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur that has considering that been raided.

Abdul Hamid, when promising no stone will be still left unturned in investigations, reported the law enforcement are presently gathering evidence and said they have still to retrieve the alleged RM3 million paid by the complainant to the explained rogue cops.

“We’ve taken motion and investigations are ongoing… we are in the midst of gathering evidence even now. I can verify 4 law enforcement officers have been arrested so significantly.

“We have not retrieved the alleged RM3 million at this stage but I can confirm the investigating group has summoned them,” he claimed this afternoon throughout a law enforcement event at the Malaysian Law enforcement Instruction Centre (Pulapol) listed here.

When requested how Selangor state police officers turned included in a drug situation that was less than Kuala Lumpur jurisdiction, Abdul Hamid claimed, “Of system, what they did was with no sanction of their senior officers and they have also abused their energy.”

Malay Mail this early morning noted that the four law enforcement officers had been determined as an inspector, two detective corporals and a corporal who are connected to the Selangor Prison Investigation Department’s (CID) severe crimes division.

An knowledgeable supply, familiar with the scenario, explained the suspects had been detained at the CID office at the Selangor law enforcement contingent headquarters in Shah Alam at 9.45am yesterday.

The source reported the arrests had been designed by a unique CID crew from the Kuala Lumpur police’s serious crimes division that acted on an extortion report made at the Salak South police station in Cheras on Monday by a 49-year-outdated Taiwanese businessman who was before arrested on drug prices.

The suspects, aged between 37 and 38, are seasoned policemen with each and every possessing much more than 12 several years of services in the police drive, in accordance to the source.

The resource also claimed the Taiwanese businessman was claimed to have been unsatisfied that he and quite a few of his close friends had been arrested, inspite of “paying off” the policemen.

First investigations seemingly uncovered that the suspects experienced earlier demanded RM5 million in cash from the complainant and his Malaysian buddy as inducement to keep away from arrest and also seizure of the drug processing laboratory following they “raided” the 29th flooring condominium unit at 6am on February 8.

“However, the complainant could not meet the sum that was allegedly demanded by the suspects, and following negotiations, they managed to shore up RM3 million on the exact working day,” explained the supply.

Centered on the complainant’s report, the source reported the complete sum of RM3 million was created up of RM1 million of his individual funds in the condominium, with the remaining RM2 million borrowed from an unknown party.

“The complainant’s good friend then passed the money that was set into a substantial plastic bag to the suspects who instantly still left in two unmarked police cars and trucks.

“The complainant determined to lodge a report just after his condominium unit and drug processing lab have been raided in a police procedure 4 days afterwards irrespective of currently being extorted by the policemen,” claimed the source.

Checks by Malay Mail discovered that the Taiwanese businessman was amongst a single of 4 male suspects that have been arrested in link with a drug processing laboratory at a condominium in Jalan Yaacob Latif in Cheras on February 12.

It was described on Monday that the Kuala Lumpur police experienced arrested two Taiwanese, a single China countrywide and a local aged involving 30 and 49 after busting the drug processing laboratory.

Throughout the procedure, the police seized 1,426 ecstasy pills and 27,546g of ketamine from the condominium. The raiding staff also confiscated motor vehicles, income and devices all well worth about RM2.23 million.

It is comprehended the law enforcement is now inspecting houses of the suspects to search for proof and clues and have also seized two unmarked law enforcement vehicles — a Proton Waja and also a Proton Persona — to assist the probe as both equally vehicles are believed to have been utilised by the suspects on the day of the alleged extortion.