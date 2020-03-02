[igp-confirms-marina-mahathir,-ambiga-under-scrutiny-over-sunday’s-professional-democracy-collecting]

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir is observed in entrance of the Sogo shopping intricate in the course of the Help you save Malaysia Demonstration on March 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Human legal rights activists Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir are each under police investigation for their alleged involvement in a gathering expressing disapproval of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s appointment as the key minister.

Inspector-Typical of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador verified the investigations nowadays but did not specify the distinct offences associated.

“We received wind of it (Sunday’s demonstration) and police experiences have been lodged,” he informed reporters at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

“We are investigating.”

Far more TO Come