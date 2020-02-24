[igp-urges-malaysians-to-keep-tranquil-even-though-political-drama-unfolds]

Inspector-Typical of Law enforcement Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters at the Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Malaysians really should await announcements about the authorities from the Yang diPertuan Agong and refrain from speculation, Inspector-Typical of Law enforcement (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador mentioned.

Hamid was talking to reporters exterior the Istana Negara immediately after an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The federal law enforcement chief assured Malaysians that the region was not at any threat of upheaval.

“I urge all not to speculate on the existing predicament,” he mentioned.

“The democratic process is ongoing properly and, inshallah, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will announce his determination soon. I urge persistence from all, from the leaders of political get-togethers, occasion supporters and the general public.”

He reiterated that the state was stable and claimed Malaysians ought to carry on as typical.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned unexpectedly as the key minister today, immediately after yesterday’s alleged plot to seize federal electrical power from Pakatan Harapan.

