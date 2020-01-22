Iguanas fall from trees as temperatures drop in Florida

Temperatures drop so low in South Florida that iguanas fall from trees,

Residents went to social media on Wednesday morning to share photos of the fallen and frozen iguanas.

Low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas will not necessarily die. This means that many will wake up when temperatures rise on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the immobilized iguanas could fall from the trees and appear dead on the ground, although they are still alive.

Wednesday was the coldest morning in years in all parts of Florida.

Miami has dropped to 41 degrees – the coldest temperature in over 9 years. The wind chill made it feel like it was in the 1930s.

Forecasters warned of similar conditions in 2018. During this cold spell, residents who found stiffened iguanas were asked to leave them alone, as they might feel threatened and bite once they would have warmed up.

A two-week cold snap with temperatures below 40 degrees in 2010 killed many iguanas, as well as Burmese pythons and other invasive pests that thrive in the subtropical climate of South Florida.

The good news is that a warming trend is underway. Friday temperatures will be close to 80 in Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.