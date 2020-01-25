Iheanacho sends Foxes in the FA Cup of the last 16 | Sports

Brentford’s Luca Racic looks dejected after beating Leicester City at Griffin Park in Brentford on January 25, 2020. – Reuters

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Kelechi Iheanacho maintained his impressive FA Cup record when Leicester City beat Brentford 1-0 in Griffin Park to reach the last 16 of an unprecedented competition.

The 23-year-old Nigerian completed an excellent three-man move after four minutes, initiated by Dennis Praet’s precise whistle to score his ninth goal in so many starts of the competition.

Brentford’s defeat made this the last cup game in 116 years at the dilapidated stadium.

Any chance of a surprise was effectively ended by Brentford manager Thomas Frank’s decision to employ a second team before an important championship game against promotion rival Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Leicester, who played Aston Villa in the semi-finals of a league cup on the same day, also rested and had to negotiate some troubled moments.

When Emiliano Marcondes hit the post in the second half, the home team pushed for an equalization. Luka Racic saved goalkeeper Danny Ward with a beautiful parade and substitute Bryan Mbeumo with a late offside goal. – Reuters picture