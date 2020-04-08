IHME again reduces coronavirus death projections

The White House Coronavirus Task Force Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model downgraded projections for coronavirus deaths in the U.S. by 25 percent from 81,766 to 60,415 in the first hour from Wednesday morning.

The IHME model has been criticized for missing necessary regular hospital and ICU projections, but death screenings so far have closely tracked actual data.

Wednesday’s dramatic change in the projection of the United States model of death occurred without a press release from the IHME explaining the reasons for the reduction. This is the second reduction in the U.S.’s projections of deaths from the model since April 1, when it predicted 93,765 U.S. deaths.

As of April 5, projections for deaths were down to 81,766.

“Our estimates assume that measures of social distance across the state will continue in the states where they have already been enacted, and for those states without them, they are supposed to be in place within seven days “said Christopher Murray, director of IHME. April 5.

“If the measures of social distance are relaxed or not implemented, the U.S. will experience a higher death toll, the death rate will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much higher, and the economic costs will continue to grow.” said Murray.

The iteration of the April 8 IHME model has reduced coronavirus deaths in New York State to 13,307, below the projection of more than 15,000 on April 6.

However, he persists in the assertion that there will be a shortage of regular hospital beds in New York State on Wednesday, April 8, despite Android Cuomo’s statement at a Tuesday press conference that the state has “more than enough beds available”.

According to Breitbart News, the IHME model has a serious flaw in the way hospital bedding needs to be projected by state during the coronavirus pandemic:

Although the IHME model updates its results with real-time real-time data for the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of COVID-19 deaths, it does not update those results with regular normal hospital bed or actual hospital beds. In contrast, the model apparently projects regular hospital bed requirements and ICU bed requirements based on a predicted mathematical relationship between actual COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths with hospital bed needs.

The latest decrease in coronavirus deaths in the United States by what is considered the most influential model so far is likely to play a role in the ongoing public dialogue on when social separation rules can be relaxed across the country.

The debate is now likely to focus on state and county or city-specific mitigation requirements.