IHME increases coronavirus death projections by 9%

The Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment (IHME) on Tuesday released an update to its model that increases the number of coronavirus-projected deaths in the United States to 65,976, nine percent of the 17-day update projection. April 60,308.

New York State recorded the largest increase in projected deaths in the April 21 model update, with 1,929 more projected coronavirus deaths (23,741) compared to 21,812 projected in the April 17 update. . On April 22, according to the New York State Department of Health, 15,302 deaths from the virus were reported.

Other significant increases in death projections occurred in Massachusetts, which rose from 662 to 3,898 from 3,236; Pennsylvania, which rose from 616 to 2,323 from 1,707; and Georgia, which rose 612 to 1981 from 1,369.

The new projections were released a day after several states (South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas) announced plans to begin reopening their states by May 1st.

The IHME model pushed for the “safe” date to begin reopening Georgia four days, from June 15 to June 19. In South Carolina, this date was re-launched from June 1 to 5, and in Texas, it was re-launched from June. June 1-7 in Tennessee, the date was extended from May 25-20.

The IHME noted in its April 17 update that “initial estimates that can serve as input to (considerations of government officials) … when certain types of distancing policies can be mitigated” are based on when the upper limit of the 95% uncertainty interval is prevalent COVID-19 infections at all ages fall below 1 per 1,000,000. “

According to the update that accompanies the launch of the model projection on Tuesday:

Today’s launch involves the second iteration of projecting when states could consider easing the social distancing policies currently implemented, if only, strong containment measures have already been put in place. …

Estimates from today’s post suggest that 30 states may fall below the 1 prevalent case for every 1,000,000 threshold during the month of May (light yellow greens on the map below). As detailed in the April 17 update, this threshold is considered a conservative estimate of the number of COVID-19 infections that states could reasonably identify through active case detection and contact location.

Current trajectories indicate that 12 states may have to wait until at least June 8 or beyond before falling below the 1 infection prevalent per 1,000,000 thresholds. These projections may change as new data becomes available or different policies are implemented.

The results of today’s post indicate that these projected “threshold” dates are, on average, later than those posted on April 17th. Arizona, Florida, Kansas, and North Dakota had the most significant changes at later dates. The main driver of these subsequent predictions is the increase in deaths reported since the last release, as well as the predictions of longer (and flatter) epidemic peaks for various states.

As Breitbart News reported, the April 17 IHME model update expanded the social distancing assumptions used in the projections:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment (IHME) on Friday released an updated version of its coronavirus model that added two more “one-size-fits-all” assumptions about the effectiveness the government imposed on distancing restrictions. social in the 50 states.

The IHME model now includes “six categories of social distancing policies,” four of which have been included since the March 30 update (home stay orders, closed educational facilities, closed non-essential services, and severely limited) and two. of which were added to the model released on Saturday (mass collection restrictions and initial business closure). …

The latest version of the model is designed to influence the dates on which rulers choose to reopen their states “expanding categories of social distancing policies and accounting for mobility,” according to the update provided by the IHME with Friday’s release. of new projections.

The IHME model has been criticized for far exceeding projected hospital capacity requirements. Its death toll has also dropped dramatically from a high of 93,765 as reported in its April 1 update to the April 21 update of 65,976.