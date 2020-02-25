[IHop announces ‘Free Pancakes for Life’ sweepstakes]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –IHOP eating places throughout the nation want to aid you celebrate National Pancake Day with a opportunity to win 1 of 250 thousand prizes, which includes free of charge ‘Pancakes For Life’, including a site listed here in Columbia and Greenville-Spartanburg.

“We’re looking forward to internet hosting the greatest IHOP Nationwide Pancake Day so considerably,” reported Tom Moses, CFRA Chief Working Officer and IHOP Franchise Corporation. “The blend of absolutely free pancakes and unbelievable pancake-themed prizes celebrates our most faithful visitors and most important enthusiasts. We hope our company will acquire significant, have tons of pleasurable and aid our local children’s hospitals at the same time due to the fact that is what this working day is truly all about – providing back again to our communities.”

If you want to enter all you have to do is scan the QR code situated on your desk and you discover out if you are an prompt winner immediately. Immediate winners can get things like bicycles, scooters, berets, jackets, amongst other products. You are going to also be entered into the grand prize drawing that could continue to keep you full with ‘Pancakes for Life’.

IHOP has been aiding increase revenue to enable small children triumph over illnesses given that 2006, by donating all of the cash lifted to the closest children’s medical center involved with the charity partners.

To find out much more data about the sweepstakes phrases and problems click on

below



Collaborating IHOP places by geographic region:

Columbia, S.C. (DMA)

1031 Assembly Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201

Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (DMA)