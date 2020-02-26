[ihop-pancake-working-day-to-advantage-children’s-wonder-community]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is still time for you to chow down on a small stack of pancakes to aid out a area children’s hospital.

IHOP is elevating money for Children’s Miracle Community, together with the Lauren Tiny Children’s Centre at Bakersfield Memorial Clinic.

It is taking place Tuesday, February 25, from seven am to seven p.m. at all IHOP places to eat in Kern County.

They’ll be accepting donations and featuring a totally free brief stack of buttermilk pancakes. Diners will also have a likelihood to get cost-free pancakes for existence.

If you skipped today’s occasion, you can donate to the Lauren Smaller Children’s Center here.