IKEA closes the first major store in the UK for the first time in 33 years

Furniture and household goods giant IKEA will close one of its major stores for the first time in 33 years of existence in the UK.

The IKEA store in Coventry, located approximately 140 km northwest of London, will be closed within six months after customers and revenue losses have been “constant”, a Swedish company spokesman told 9News.com.au.

“The changed behavior of customers in the region, who prefer to shop in retail parks and on the Internet, has led to the fact that the number of visitors was significantly below expectations and continued to decrease over time,” says a statement.

“The retailer has taken a number of initiatives over the years to drive sales growth and make business more cost-effective, such as relocating various businesses to the location, but these have not addressed the fundamental challenges of location and format from the store.

“IKEA also looked at options to shrink or reconfigure the business, but given the nature of the website, this is not a realistic option.”

The IKEA store in Coventry consists of seven business units and employs 352 people. These are now entering into a consultation phase with the company to try to relocate them to the company or to find new jobs.

Peter Jelkeby, IKEA UK and Ireland’s Country Retail Manager, told 9News.com.au that closing the deal was “not an easy decision.”

“This is the right decision for IKEA’s long-term success in the UK,” he said in a statement.

“At IKEA, we’re constantly striving to find ways to meet our customers’ needs. We will continue to try to invest in stores, fulfillment centers, downtown formats and our digital features to make IKEA even more affordable and to make it more comfortable. ” and sustainable. ”

The Coventry store is one of 22 locations that IKEA manages across the UK, including in major city centers such as London, Nottingham and Birmingham.

The move also comes as Britain’s business and trade future remains uncertain days after the nation’s official separation from the European Union.