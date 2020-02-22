[ikea-croydon-are-living:-updates-as-retailer-‘evacuated’-as-targeted-traffic-is-held-at-a-standstill]

Ikea in Croydon has reportedly been evacuated.

Purchasers and staff members have reportedly been asked to go away the popular household furniture retail outlet on Saturday afternoon (February 22) and have gathered in the car or truck park spot awaiting additional instruction.

There is no sign still on what precisely has brought on the evacuation, but according to social media studies there are various alarms sounding from the Ikea making and there are also reports of a police existence at the scene.

Targeted visitors all around the Ikea retail outlet on Purley Way is also said to be developing up.

A single individual on social media has reported: “Now becoming evacuated out of Croydon IKEA but have no concept why. But there are lots of alarms and I am worried!”

