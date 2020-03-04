ikea-recollects-three-drawer-chests-more-than-suggestion-above-possibility,-cpsc-suggests

IKEA is recalling a dresser that could tip in excess of and injure or destroy a child if it really is not anchored to a wall.

IKEA has acquired six reviews of suggestion-in excess of incidents involving KULLEN 3-drawer chests that have been not anchored to the wall, according to the United States Buyer Product or service Basic safety Commission.

One report involved a insignificant slice and an additional, insignificant cuts and bruises.

IKEA said consumers ought to shift the dresser absent from kids if it cannot be correctly anchored to a wall. About 820,000 products and solutions are concerned in the remember domestically. About 150,000 had been marketed in Canada, in accordance to the CPSC.

Call IKEA at 888-966-4532 or check out IKEA-United states.com/secureit for a refund or a wall attachment package.