[ikea-will-not-elevate-costs-in-india-next-import-tax-hike:-executive]



FILE Picture: The emblem of Ikea is witnessed outside the Ikea Principle retail outlet, operate by Inter Ikea brand name and notion in Delft, the Netherlands March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Picture

February 27, 2020

By Chandini Monnappa

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Sweden’s IKEA is not planning to enhance rates in India in the small phrase, pursuing India’s move to increase import taxes on products such as home furniture, a firm government reported on Thursday.

The world’s largest household furniture model, which introduced in India in 2018, has invested more than $1.seven billion in the country, betting on its burgeoning center class. IKEA imports approximately 75% of the goods it sells in India.

“We will not raise selling prices in the direction of our brand individuals since we say we would be inexpensive,” Peter Betzel, IKEA India’s running director, stated at a meeting in India’s economical capital of Mumbai.

“We are unhappy by the tariffs and it will have a negative effect on business enterprise, but we just can’t quantify it,” Betzel mentioned.

India this month announced greater taxes on imports of merchandise this sort of as digital merchandise, toys and furniture, in a shift aimed at boosting domestic producing. [nL4N2A10BI]

The import tax on furnishings like seats, lamps and mattresses will be elevated to 25% from 20%, the federal government claimed in its 2020/21 federal finances.

IKEA is in talks with India on the tariffs, Betzel claimed, adding that the authorities was “very open”.

When requested about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on small business, Betzel mentioned IKEA’s provide chain experienced not been disrupted, without having elaborating.

(Writing by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by Hugh Lawson)