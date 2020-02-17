[iker-casillas:-former-real-madrid-and-spain-goalkeeper-functioning-to-turn-out-to-be-president-of-spanish-soccer-federation]

Iker Casillas, the previous Real Madrid goalkeeper, has announced he is managing to turn out to be president of Spain’s soccer federation.

Casillas, who received 167 caps for his place, captaining them to a few successive major honours among 2008 and 2012, is to stand versus present RFEF main Luis Rubiales when the election is held afterwards this year.

getty photos – getty Casillas will connect with time on his playing profession need to he earn the election

Ought to the 38-12 months-aged be elected for the 4-calendar year phrase it would signal the end of his glorious playing job that spans 20 years – the majority expended in Madrid with Los Blancos.

Casillas, nonetheless, has not played considering that suffering a heart attack during a schooling session with latest club Porto past Could.

Via a series of tweets, and operating with the hashtag #IkerCasillas2020, he declared his intention to take on Rubiales, who has been in demand since May perhaps 2018.

“Yes, I will run for the presidency of the @RFEF when the elections are known as,” explained Casillas. “Together we will set our Federation at the stage of the finest soccer in the globe.

“I have educated the president of my club, FC Porto, of this decision, to whom I can only express my deepest gratitude.

“We are operating with the utmost respect and dedication in our candidacy. A lot more than 23,000 voters are ready for us in a fair and transparent election. 139 assembly customers will come to a decision.

“Thank you all for the love I have received. Your help and your power encourage me. Go for it!”

After building his debut for Authentic Madrid in 1999, Casillas went on to make extra than 700 appearances ahead of joining Porto in 2015.

As captain, he led Spain to victory in the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.