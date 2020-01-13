iKON excites fans with previews of their return video

Loading...

iKON is preparing for its return!

On January 13, iKON’s official Instagram surprised fans with three images of the music video filming with the message “Film the clip for the new song”. The announcement of the long-awaited resumption of their activities after a year arouses the enthusiasm of the fans.

In the photos, the members wear intense red outfits and shoot a clip on a set of rising flames. With fierce teasers, fans expect their new song to be more intense than ever.

Previously, iKON announced that they were working on new songs. In their latest show “iKON Year End Live 2019” at Kobe World Memorial Hall, the idol group said: “We are preparing to release new music. In 2020, we will be preparing a lot of new songs and doing many more tours. Please wait for it impatiently. “

This is the first return of iKON with six members after the departure of the group’s leader B.I. last year.

