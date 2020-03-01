ikon-shares-thoughts-as-they-wrap-up-“i-decide”-promotions-and-get-started-performing-on-following-album

iKON will formally wrap up their 5-week promotions with their 3rd mini album “i DECIDE” and start off performing on a new album.

Their title song “Dive” received considerably appreciate for the group’s one of a kind absolutely free-spirited allure and highly effective performances. It also took over iTunes charts throughout the globe, and the album’s B-facet tracks made it onto many songs charts as perfectly. The response to Donghyuk’s first self-composed music “Flower,” in certain, elevated anticipations for their constant musical growth.

While promoting, iKON concentrated on communicating with their fans because “i DECIDE” was their to start with album in a calendar year. They met with enthusiasts through Naver’s V Dwell an hour just before the album’s release and gave fans a closer search at on their own via their weekly truth show “iKON-ON.”

iKON mentioned, “We promoted with joy because we obtained a whole lot of help and appreciate. The users are absorbed in composing and crafting songs. For our next album, we will return with a lot more numerous routines and new music. Let us satisfy all over again as quickly as attainable.”

iKON’s very good-bye stage will air on SBS’s “Inkigayo” on March one at three: 50 p.m. KST.

