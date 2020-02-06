iKON talks about filming MV “Dive”, being back after a long time, and more

On February 6, iKON organized a V Live countdown for the release of its third mini album “i DECIDE”.

Commenting on their title track “Dive”, Jinhwan said, “The sound of the harmonica is so sexy.”

Donghyuk then presented their song “Flower”, on which he worked as a lead producer. The song speaks of the group’s emotions towards their fans, who are always with them. Donghyuk said, “Yunhyeong really liked the song, so it gave me a lot of strength. The other members also appreciated it. “

Jinhwan added, “Donghyuk writes a lot of songs and works hard these days, so seeing his songs on the album, I’m really proud of it.” Donghyuk said, “(‘Flower’) was created by thinking fans, so hopefully it can comfort you. “

Responding to a fan’s comment that they feel moved to see iKON again after a long time, Donghyuk said, “We feel the same way. Including being on V App, it’s the first time for us in a long time, and it seems strange. We are both excited and a little nervous. “

Sharing stories about the shooting of their clip “Dive”, Jinhwan said, “We worked hard on it for four days and three nights.” Recalling his scene in which he jumps through a burning frame, he said, “I jump through a burning frame like a lion. After I jumped, I immediately checked to see if my clothes had caught fire. It was the more difficult among our clips to date in terms of danger. It was really hard. “

Junhoe added, “It was the case that even if you had a lot of individual scenes, you might be filming yourself for two hours, but (Jinhwan) was filming for six hours. He started filming at 11:00 p.m., and I started (my scenes) at 6:00 a.m. We saw the video clip and the scenes (from Jinhwan) are really cool. “

