iKON tops iTunes charts worldwide with “i DECIDE”

On February 6 at 6 p.m. KST, iKON made its long awaited return with its third mini album “i DECIDE”, with the title song “Dive”.

Not only “Dive” topped the list of various national music rankings in real time – including Soribada, where it reached No. 1 – shortly after its release, but “i DECIDES” also climbed to the top iTunes charts in many countries around the world.

At 10:49 a.m. KST on February 7, the mini-album had reached first place in the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 24 different regions, including Belarus, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark and Ecuador. , Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, etc.

