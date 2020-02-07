Ikuma Horishima wins World Cup mogul slope

Ikuma Horishima won its second World Cup mogul slope of the season on Thursday.

Horishima scored 89.17 points in Park City, Utah and finished the race 1.8 points ahead of Pyeongchang Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury from Canada. The Swede Felix Elofsson finished third with 81.18.

The 22-year-old Horishima celebrated the sixth World Cup victory of his career and his first since winning China in December.

While it took longer than Kingsbury to complete the course, Horishima performed flawlessly, which none of the five judges rewarded for his moves with a single deduction.

“I was very concerned about starting here because I have never driven well on this route,” said Horishima. “I am very happy that I was able to win in such a difficult situation.

“I could even do the little things to win.”

In the women’s competition, Canadian Olympic champion Perrine Laffont won her sixth World Cup race in a row with 79.33 points. The Australian Jakara Anthony finished second (78.49), the Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe third (78.14).

Junko Hoshino was the best-placed Japanese in eighth place (76.34).