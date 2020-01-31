Ilford Live: Emergency services called for man to jump on rooftops near Cranbrook Road

An emergency incident was launched in Ilford when a man was seen running over the rooftops.

The incident that started this afternoon (Friday, January 31) saw a large number of emergency vehicles, including a police helicopter, descend on the area.

In a clip shared on social media, we can see him climbing above a Nationwide Bank.

Emergency services appear to have gathered in the area of ​​Cranbrook Road, as well as on High Street.

TfL Buses wrote on his Twitter account: “Routes 296 and 396 are bypassed due to a police incident in Ilford. Buses are diverted back and forth via Ley Street.

“Route 364 is bypassed due to the police incident. Buses are diverted via Ley Street in both directions.”

