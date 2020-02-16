[ilford-road-struggle-leaves-male-with-‘stab-and-slash-wounds’]

We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Observefor aspects of your info protection rights Invalid E mail

A man is battling for his daily life in medical center tonight (Sunday February 16) immediately after getting stabbed on the street in Ilford.

Metropolitan Law enforcement say they came throughout a struggle in progress involving two adult males at five.44pm in the evening on New North Road.

A spokesperson stated: “The London Ambulance Company also attended and a guy in his 30s was struggling stab and slash wounds.

“He was taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening situation.”

A gentleman has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody. No even further aspects have been specified.

A criminal offense scene is continue to in location on Sunday evening with the highway closed to by means of traffic.





The scene of a street battle on New North Highway in Ilford

(Graphic: David Nathan)



Transportation for London tweeted earlier that they have diverted solutions: “New North Road, IG6: Routes 150, 247 and N8 are on diversion as the street is blocked in equally instructions thanks to a police incident.”

N8 is a evening assistance in the spot.

Any person with any info on the incident is urged to speak to police on 101.