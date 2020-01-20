Ilford stabbing victims named locally as Indian builders `` killed for wage dispute ''

The three men killed in East London in an “unprecedented” dispute over unpaid construction work were named locally.

Two men in their twenties, Harinder Kumar, known as Honey, and Narinder Singh, known as Nik, as well as Baljit Singh, 34, died at Seven Kings on Sunday evening (January 19).

The trio was named locally as the victims of an “intensified” fight in the Ilford area between two groups of Sikh men who knew each other, reported Mirror Online.

A proof tent at the junction of Salisbury Road and Elmstead Road

(Image: Jonathan Brady / PA Wire)

The three victims were builders who were stabbed to death as they rowed “over money for unpaid work”, according to residents. .

One man was stabbed in the neck, another was hit in the head with a hammer, and one was heard to shout “they killed me, help me” as he lay dying.

Reports suggest that the three men are from India but had worked as builders in London.

Metropolitan police arrested two men, aged 29 and 39, suspected of murder after being called to the scene, a few meters from the entrance to Seven Kings station, around 7:35 p.m.

A woman who was friends with Harinder and Nik told Mirror Online, “It is unimaginable what just happened. I can’t understand what happened.

“I don’t understand how someone could do such a thing to such young people.”

She added crying: “We are going through difficult times. I really miss them.

“I don’t know why Nik and Honey. Why God takes good people.”

Harinder was 26, and Nik 22, both of whom worked for a construction company, the friend confirmed.

Sniffer dogs helped search for evidence

(Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

Speaking at the scene on Monday, Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman said the suspects and the victims were all known to each other.

“We believe that the groups involved are members of the Sikh community,” he said.

“A fight took place which intensified, resulting in the death of three people.”

Officers still contact family members of the dead men, he said.

“It was a horrible scene for anyone to cross and my heart goes out to families and those affected because it is unprecedented to have something like this.”

The police kept an “open mind” on the motive for the killings.

Men involved in fight had been drinking whiskey all evening, local businessman says

(Image: PA)

A local businessman said the victims were Indian builders and claimed that they were stabbed to death after a large group of Indian men spilled out at a nearby restaurant in a state-of-the-art row intoxication.

He said a dozen men had been drinking whiskey all afternoon at the Delhi O Delhi restaurant and an argument had broken out over work in the area.

Two men in custody suspected of murder

(Image: STEVE REIGATE)

The businessman said the fight occurred outside of his double glazing business. Witnesses described an agonizing and chaotic scene after the men were stabbed.

The following day, a man lay dead on a sidewalk and the other two lay dead on the other side of the road.

Witnesses said they heard one of the men shout “they killed me, help me” as he lay dying on the street.

As part of the search, police dredged the contents of the drains in the area

(Image: STEVE REIGATE)

The owner of Seven Kings Cars, across from Seven Kings station, said a man with blood on his hands approached him on Sunday evening asking for help after three people were seriously injured .

Nadeem Rana said: “I was shocked. He (the man) had blood on his hands and he said that there were people in very bad condition”.

The man and a passenger who were waiting for a taxi made their way to the scene to help, said Rana.

He added that he was shocked to learn that the men were dead.

“It is shocking, a feeling of insecurity, to be honest,” he said.

Mayor Sadiq Khan was on the scene

(Image: Steve Reigate)

He saw the ambulance service working on one person, then realized that there were two other bodies, at which point he went out to see what was going on.

“I could see everything, one (body) to the left, two down the stairs. It was like a bad day in Bosnia. It was really horrible. I’ve never seen anything like it to be honest. is like something in a movie. “

He said that his girlfriend was “upset” by what had happened and that he came home from work early to be with her.

He had already heard “fight and fight” on the street outside his house, he said, but was unsure of the reason for the stabbing on Sunday.

Police sent additional officers to patrol the borough of Redbridge, and a police cordon was in place outside Seven Kings station on Monday morning.

Jas Athwal, Head of Council for Redbridge, said he believed knives were used in the bloody murders and that this was an isolated incident.

“An incident like this is unprecedented in the Sikh community here in Redbridge,” he said.

“I think tragically there are at least three families who will be in mourning and it will last a lifetime for those left behind.

“We need to investigate the causes of these events and remedy them.”

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The horrific stab in Seven Kings in Redbridge last night is a tragic reminder of the evil scourge of knife crime that continues to plague our country.

“I have worked closely with senior Met police officers, the Redbridge council and the local MPP overnight, and I will do my best to support the local community of Seven Kings during this extremely difficult time.

He added: “The only way to tackle violent crime for good is to focus like a laser on capturing criminals by cracking down on crime and, just as important, by tackling the underlying root causes. violence such as poverty, inequality and social alienation.

“This will require a huge increase in government funding for public services, including the police, youth services, schools, sports facilities and local boards.

“There is simply no other solution to this problem.”

