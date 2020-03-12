Ilhan Omar secretly married Tim Mynett, who denied his claim

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) revealed on Wednesday night that he had secretly married his alleged lover, Democratic political consultant Tim Mynett.

Omar announced the news in an Instagram post with the caption: “He got married! From political partners to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah”

Alhamdulillah is an Arabic expression meaning “praise of God.”

Reports of Omar’s relationship with Mynett, a Washington, D.C.-based fundraising specialist for Democratic lawmakers, made the rounds after Mynett’s now ex-wife alleged in August. at the divorce filing that her husband engaged in an extramarital relationship with Omar. The New York Post first reported that Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett said that her husband Tim admitted to having a relationship with the Minnesota Democrat in April. Dr. Mynett also alleged that his partner at the time made a “shocking declaration of love” for the “Template” member and threw it in his mouth shortly after.

“The parties were physically separated on April 7, 2019, when the Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” the court documents say.

Late last summer, Mynett denied making this statement in his legal response, and Omar denied the alleged affair in a television interview.

FEC campaign statements show that Omar’s campaign paid Mynett, E Street Group, $ 215,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing the total amount paid to the company to $ 525,000. Payments could land in the freshman congressional hot water.

In a complaint filed with the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC) in August, the National Center for Legal and Political Affairs (NLPC) alleged that Omar illegally used campaign money to help further a relationship. with Mynett.

“If Ilhan for Congress reimbursed Mynett’s LLC for travel in order for Rep. Omar to benefit from Mynett’s romantic companionship, the expenses should be considered personal in nature,” the complaint states.

“Rep. Omar’s data reveal no refunds after Mynett’s trip, “he added.

According to Breitbart News, Omar’s marriage story is a topic of intense security:

In October, Omar filed for divorce from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, after reports surfaced. His report, the Washington Post, reported, did not mention a single case. But Mynett’s wife’s divorce files filed a complaint, though both Omar and Mynett denied the allegations, the message said.

As reported by Breitbart News in October, the Daily Mail reported last fall that Omar and Mynett had been together.

Omar’s marriage to Hirsi has already been controversial. A state ethics adviser investigating campaign finances found that Omar had filed taxes together in 2014 and 2015 with Hirsi while legally married to another man, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. He stated that he married Hirsi at a religious ceremony in 2002, and that they both have children together, although they never legally married until after divorcing Elmi.

David Sternberg claimed in a Powerline blog last year that Elmi is Omar’s brother, and that another family brought him to the United States as a refugee, using his last name instead.