Ilhan Omar’s bill will expand SNAP’s benefits to allow shopping online in the wake of Coronavirus

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar wants to introduce the SNAP Online Purchasing Flexibility Act, a law that will allow recipients of the Additional Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy food ingredients online so they can minimize the likelihood of coronavirus exposure in public.

More than 42 million Americans have received the benefits of SNAP, and even more have implemented this program since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, increasing its costs from $ 4.5 billion to $ 6.5 billion per month.

Despite this, the $ 484 billion bill recently passed by Congress does not contain additional funding for SNAP. In addition, most SNAP beneficiaries are currently required to purchase groceries in-store, increasing their chances of contracting Covid-19.

Although the 2014 Agriculture Bill authorizes the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to allow SNAP recipients to buy food ingredients online in Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington, the Omar Bill will allow recipients to do so in the 50th stated.

“The Secretary of Agriculture has the authority to determine which states can participate in this program, but until now, the USDA has only allowed 8 states to participate, leaving millions of vulnerable individuals.” Omar said in a statement.

“We should not choose and choose which families can and cannot order food online,” he said.

The bill could prove beneficial for elderly and vulnerable people who are vulnerable to corona virus death. However, Omar’s plan may experience some technical obstacles.

When the 2014 Agriculture Bill expanded online purchases for SNAP recipients, the program required online retailers to update their security systems to add additional payer verification steps to prevent fraud or improper payments, according to Politico.

SNAP users can also only shop at stores with websites that are set up to process payments via Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT cards are like debit cards that allow SNAP recipients to buy food at local stores.

The USDA must examine each retailer who wishes to process EBT payments, and the time required for the examination to extend the implementation of the program. As a result, many SNAP recipients can only buy food through Amazon and Walmart because their website is set up to process EBT cards.

Also, SNAP benefits do not include shipping or service fees. Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey has introduced a law that will authorize $ 500 million in federal funds that can be used by the state to reimburse retailers for shipping food to SNAP recipients. Casey’s bill also allows grocery stores to accept EBT card payments at the recipient’s home.

Newsweek has contacted the office of Rep. Omar to leave a comment. The office has not responded at the time of publication.